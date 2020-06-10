Movie theater chains plan to reopen in mid-July with new rules to combat the spread of COVID-19

Movie theaters across the country are preparing to reopen after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the experience will not be the same for the public.

AMC Theaters, the world's largest theater operator, said Tuesday that it expects to have 97-98% of its theaters worldwide reopened in mid-July. The National Association of Theater Owners, the trade group that represents exhibitors, expects that 90 to 95% of theaters worldwide will also be open by then. However, both warned that new restrictions will be established to promote social distancing.

Much is still "fluid," as AMC Entertainment Chief Executive Adam Aron said in a call Tuesday with investors. But as long as the coronavirus outbreaks don't make plans, the industry is preparing for a dramatic resumption of widespread business just in time for Christopher Nolan's "Beginning". The Warner Bros. thriller, the latest of what could be said to be Hollywood most passionate advocate of the big screen experience, is slated for release on July 17.

HOW CORONAVIRUS DIFFERS FROM FLU: SYMPTOMS TO CARE FOR

It is not yet clear when "Tenet" will be released, but it is still expected to be the first box office hit that moviegoers will return to in the coming months in closing. Aron said AMC talks as recent as Monday with Warner Bros. and Disney, which has "Mulan" scheduled for July 24, have been reassuring.

The more important question might be whether viewers feel safe when returning to theaters. Health officials have warned that large indoor gatherings are risky. Broadway theaters, for example, will remain dark until at least the beginning of September. It will be up to movie theater operators to convince viewers that their establishments are safe to sit once more in the dark among strangers.

Recently, state guidelines allowed the reopening of theaters in California (even in the country's main market, Los Angeles, where local officials have yet to agree). In New York City, open theaters enter phase four of their reopening schedule; Phase one started only on Monday. Aron awarded New York theaters, which make up the second largest market, can't open in time for "Tenet."

Theaters have slowly reopened in other areas of the country, while the revival of drive-in theaters has flourished. Cinemark, which operates about 6,000 American screens, said it will begin reopening in late June and will reopen entirely by July 10. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, the world's second-largest chain, is also seeking a reopening in July.

But AMC's announcement Tuesday marked the most ambitious and widespread plan for a resumption of business.

"After a period of time when billions of people have suffered from confinement and limited social interaction, we believe there will be a great deal of pent-up demand to return to the world," said Aron. "That said, we are under no illusions. The waters will be choppy. There may be unforeseen tosses and turns to navigate. And full recovery can take a long time."

AMC, like other networks, hopes to limit the size of the audience to facilitate social distancing, including keeping theaters 25-50% and blocking seats. Theaters will be cleaned regularly. Requesting concessions will be possible from an application. As a kind of test case, AMC has already opened 10 theaters in Europe. Three theaters in Norway sold 83% of available tickets, Aron said.

TIPS FOR TALKING ABOUT CORONAVIRUSES WITH YOUR CHILDREN

Although 25% of capacity may sound like an unsustainable business model, Aron said movie theaters are often partially empty, calling them, unlike Broadway theaters that are normally sold out, "a church built for Sunday Easter". He was bullish, box office returns wouldn't be seriously compromised, especially since 12-20 multi-screens will likely show just a handful of movies. With so many working from home due to the pandemic, movies may also not be as focused on Fridays and Saturdays.

Before "Tenet" arrives, theaters will play, as shown by those currently open, offers from recent and classic catalogs. Russell Crowe's thriller "Unhinged" by Solstice Studios is also scheduled for July 1. Shortly after AMC's announcement, Sony Pictures said it will release the romantic comedy "The Broken Hearts Gallery" on July 10, only in theaters.

"We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there from the beginning with the anticipated resurgence of our exhibition partners as state-by-state security guidelines are met," said Josh Greenstein, president. from the Sony film group.

The prolonged closure has had a crushing effect on theater chains, forcing the firing and firing of tens of thousands of workers. Bankruptcy rumors have revolved around AMC. On Tuesday, he said he lost $ 2.18 billion in the second quarter. Ticket sales in general have decreased slowly.

Aron acknowledged that some cinemas will remain closed. The news comes after a heated fight between theater chains and studios that chose to send some titles directly to video on demand instead of indefinitely postponing their release at the start of the pandemic. "Trolls World Tour", for example, got a massive payday for a VOD launch. When Universal Pictures said that VOD may be the way of the future, AMC responded by saying that it would no longer carry studio movies in its theaters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although a handful of films have been directed to streaming or on-demand platforms during the pandemic, most studio films have been postponed until theaters reopen. Universal Pictures has moved more aggressively to digitally distribute some of its films, drawing the fury of theater owners. AMC, which previously said it would stop releasing Universal releases, said Tuesday that it is still in "active negotiations" with the studio, but that there are no Universal movies "currently on our record."

Associated Press contributed to this report.