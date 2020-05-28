Movie theaters in France will open later next month

In some good news for the film business, France will reopen its cinemas next month. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in a televised address to the nation. This is a little earlier than previously expected, as French Culture Minister Franck Riester recently indicated that theaters in the country were rolling to reopen on July 1. That has increased until June 22.

While there are still many questions about how France will handle the reopening, Edouard Philippe said that social distancing measures will be implemented. Since the films are usually opened on Wednesdays in France, theaters will actually open their doors on June 24, despite the fact that the government authorized them to open on June 22. The restaurants, bars and gardens will also reopen on June 2 Philippe had this to say.

"All the measures we have announced will be reevaluated in late June, or more precisely, before June 20, the date of our next meeting."

France is home to more than 2,000 cinemas, with a total of more than 6,000 screens. Theaters in the country have been closed since mid-March. Several new movies are slated to hit theaters in July, including Christopher Nolan's. Beginning, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Disney Mulan. While those theaters alone won't be enough to ensure these films stick to their current release dates, it's a promising start. Edouard Philippe also expressed gratitude to the citizens of the nation in his speech.

"We are better than we expected. This good news is not the fruit of a miracle, it is the result of hard work … your vigor and civic mindset."

Theaters around the world have been closed for months, effectively closing the global box office. This has presented a great challenge for the industry, since only a small percentage of theaters, as well as drive-ins in the US. UU., They have remained open. Several studios, especially Universal Pictures, have experimented with premium VOD offerings to help generate revenue during shutdown. Trolls World Tour He did enough to encourage Universal to keep the practice going, which has altered feathers with major theater chains like AMC and Regal.

Theaters in the USA USA They hope to reopen sometime in July. The chains have been working with public health officials and the National Association of Theater Owners to discover how to do it safely. The auditorium's capacity is expected to be very limited, and the cinemas will also adopt intense sanitation measures. Older classics are expected to be shown at a reduced price initially, while theaters are waiting for new movies to be released. What remains to be seen is how many people will return once the theaters are open again. We will make sure to keep you informed as the situation unfolds. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.