Movies from July 4th on Netflix to watch today

Let's end on a fun note. The notion of adventure is central to the American dream. From the Revolution to the Wild West to Teddy Roosevelt and beyond, Americans have always embraced bragging heroes. In popular culture, few are greater than Harrison Ford's rude teacher. An archaeologist, Indy fights a group of occult Nazi looters in search of the Biblical Ark of the Covenant. The movie marks each box: one of the greatest box office hits of all time, it was also nominated for nine Academy Awards and generated two beloved sequels (well, three sequels, but only two were loved). It has everything you could ask for at a 4th of July celebration. Beating the Nazis: What is more American than that?

Scott Hines is an architect, blogger, and internet user who lives in Louisville, Kentucky with his wife, two young children, and a loud little dog.

