Movies that make me feel good make me feel really bad (opinion)

But on my last dive into familiar (and supposedly romantic) movies of the past three decades, I can barely see its stars by all the red flags waving around them. Watching these films has suddenly become less escapist and more reflective of our current reality.

Pick a decade – 1980, 1990, or early 2000 – and it seems like one of your main defining men is a manipulator, someone who ignites gas.

A person's sanity and what he believes to be true are repeatedly questioned, with the intention of enforcing it. It is a hallmark of domestic abuse.

And the more classic romances I see, the more convinced I am that we have all been enlightened by scripts that drive the idea of ​​obsession and conflict as necessary features of worthwhile relationships. That the very definition of romance lies in his ability to make a woman truly miserable before rewarding her with a happy ending.

To my dismay, three of my most beloved recent reruns, "Pretty in Pink," "Reality Bites," and "The Notebook," are grade A examples. These romantic male leads trick heroines into thinking they are Mr. Right, despite not showing any understanding of the dynamics of good relationships and making your love interests feel like trash on multiple occasions.

Outside of the rosy light of nostalgia, I have to be honest. This is not Love. This is not cute. This is manipulation. (Even if he's dressed up as Ryan Gosling). And romantic comedies have been preparing moviegoers to think otherwise for far too long.

The first offender, "Pretty in Pink" from 1986, is the story written by John Hughes of Andie (Molly Ringwald), a working-class teenager who falls in love with a wealthy boy named Blane (Andrew McCarthy). Picking her up for her first date, he rudely asks her if she wants to go home and change ("I already did," she murmurs, the first of many times he will lower her self-esteem). Then comes this exchange:

Blane: Are you ready for a party? Yes? Not? Perhaps

Andie No I dont think so.

Blane: They are my friends. Okay … I wouldn't go if I didn't think they'd accept you.

Andie Can't we go somewhere else?

Blane: Andie, I like you. I think you liked me. We know there is a lot of nonsense, but if you're above that, I am. If we want to get something out of this, we have to deal with it, right?

Andie Yes.

Blane: Come on, I have as much to lose as you do. We can go out with your friends if you want: we could crawl under a rock.

So, to clarify: At the beginning of their first date, he insults her clothes and her friends and pressures her to go to a party with her school thugs (who turn out to be as cruel during their down time as they are in the hallways).

At the end of the night, it is Andie who apologizes to Blane for ruining her evening, which she rewards by inviting her to the prom.

"PIP" is based on a showdown over the prom, in which Blane ghosts Andie, then gives up on his promise to take her, with a pathetic excuse. When she decides to go alone, and ends up accompanied by Duckie, Jon Cryer's flamboyant sidekick (the romantic victor in an original ending rejected by the test audience), he meets Blane and sadly dismisses him at a table.

"You said you couldn't be with someone who didn't believe in you," he says sadly. "Well, I believed in you. I just didn't believe in myself. I love you … always." He follows this not by kissing her or asking her to dance, but by quickly leaving the room.

But that doesn't make any sense. Sounds like a guilt trip. How, exactly, did he believe in her? Why is it your fault or your problem? How can you love her "always" if they have dated exactly two dates? Why does Duckie tell her to go with him? Why are any of these behaviors rewarded? It doesn't matter, ROLL CREDITS.

Next up was the iconic Gen-X romantic comedy "Reality Bites" (1994), in which Winona Ryder's Lelaina is torn between musician Troy (Ethan Hawke at his worst) and corporate square Michael (Ben Stiller, who also He directed). I'm a fan of his brand screams and his nihilistic outlook, but in the cold light of 2020, his notions of romance don't hold up.

The well-read and underemployed Troy is insufferable from the start, building a scene in which he catches Lelaina coming in from one night with Michael, a very nice guy! With a job! Who is cute and funny, and likes it a lot! – and annoys her for coming out with "the reason the Cliff Notes were invented."

Lelaina "If something bothers you so much, I wish you could be man enough to tell me about it."

Troy "Okay. (He takes her face in his hands) I'm really in love with you. (Giggles) Is that what you want to hear? Is it? Well … don't get your hopes up."

In a healthy world, this would be the end of her friendship with this man. And yet.

Later, when she puts on a lace dress for another date with Michael, the ubiquitous Troy tells her that she looks "like a doily." Watch Lelaina's face fall and watch her say she's going to change! Michael tells her not to do it and that she looks beautiful. Troy says, "And don't think for yourself."

She she was thinking for herself – I yelled at the screen – when she bought the dress she is wearing.

The plot rushes towards Troy's speech that extols his supposed virtues. "I could do bad things, and I could hurt you, and I could run away without your permission, and you could hate me forever, and I know that scares you because I'm the only real thing you have."

Lelaina opposes this list of toxic BSs, but not for long, because in the end she rejects Michael's attempt to make her a famous documentary filmmaker, and chooses Troy anyway.

Similar themes can be found in Noah Calhoun, romantic hero of "The Notebook" from 2004, whose monologue tells me: "That's what we do, we fight! You tell me when I'm an arrogant motherfucker, and I tell you when you're a pain in the … What you are, ninety-nine percent of the time. I'm not afraid of hurting your feelings. You have a rebound rate of two seconds, so you're going to do the next pain again … So, It will not be easy, it will be very difficult, we will have to work on this every day, but I want to do that because I love you. "

Ladies, can I get a resounding "No thanks"? "Working" in marriage is one thing; Having someone invite you into a lifetime to be called a pain in the ass is quite another.

Set in the 1940s, "Notebook" sells the idea that Rachel McAdams' character Allie should end Gosling's most intense Noah. How intense He threatens to commit suicide on their first meeting unless she agrees to date him, dangling the top of a ferris wheel with one arm until she gives up.

When they're finally done on a date, he'll convince her that lying down in the middle of the road is fun, even though she almost runs them over; their resulting summer romance is fueled by fights and makeup.

For years to come, she will go ahead and engage with a cunning and very cold war veteran named Lon (James Marsden) as Noah obsessively builds a sanctuary for Allie (outside of a plantation, another can of worms) and becomes a alcoholic hermit until she returns to his life, a scene that culminates with the speech "It will be really difficult".

In the past, I've been harassed by hate mails for suggesting that we reevaluate our old favorites, be they movies, television, music, or celebrities. Personally, I don't plan to stop watching any of these movies if I find them. But I will file them in my brain as a different genre: psychological horror. And I'll be Team Duckie, Michael, and Lon all the way.