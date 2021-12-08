Christmas films hold a special place in our heart and, for many, watching Elf, The Polar Express or Home Alone is a much-loved Christmas tradition that can be enjoyed every year. But while TV schedules fill up with these festive favorites, many look for something different. Thanks to downloads and streaming services, it has never been so easy to access movies from across the decades with many alternative Christmas films among the titles to discover. While the possibilities will keep you busy for many Christmases to come, here are some to get you started.

The Man Who Invented Christmas

TV adaptations and movies of A Christmas Carol are available in abundance, from traditional costume dramas to the perennial favorite The Muppet Christmas Carol. The Man Who Invented Christmas, directed by Bharat Nalluri, looks at the man behind the tale – Victorian author Charles Dickens and how he came to write the story that has helped to shape Christmas. This is one that can be enjoyed instead of, or perhaps after, watching any one of the Christmas Carol adaptations.

Deck the Halls

This 2006 movie takes a humorous look at the competitive nature of Christmas decorations. Directed by John Whitesell and starring Danny de Vito and Mathew Broderick. In the film Steve and his new neighbor, Buddy are desperate to outdo each other in their festive decorations with hilarious results. Fun for all the family, the film is sure to provoke the odd sly glance at that family member who themselves always seems to go over the top.

Gremlins

For those who want some horror with their laughter, Spielberg’s 1984 classic Gremlins still looks great today. Originally released in June of 1984 in the US, the debate continues as to whether it is truly a Christmas movie, although for those looking for something different, this might be an additional recommendation! But with the premise of the story being around an unusual Christmas gift – a pet mogwai, that comes with some unusual instructions, it certainly has a Christmassy feel even as it shuns the more typical Christmas imagery.

The Second Greatest Story Ever Told

This short comedy from 1994 stars Mira Sorvino in a story that at Christmas most certainly feels familiar! Telling the story of a 1960s Virgin Mary who is visited by the Angel Gabriel with the good news, causing a dilemma for an unmarried young woman who must conceal the news from her parents. The color director, producer and executive producer of this film is the New York-based, film director, producer, philanthropist and art enthusiast Katharina Otto-Bernstein whose documentaries, feature films and TV movies have attracted a number of honors, awards and award nominations.

Await Further Instructions

This film takes a look at the darker side of Christmas with a conflict-ridden family gathering for Christmas where they find their home has been encased in a metallic substance and the TV simply tells them to await further instructions. Delivering chills and scares a plenty, this British indie horror was directed by Johnny Kevorkian and written by Gavin Williams. While some of it makes uncomfortable viewing, it is ideal for those who like their Christmas viewing to be dark and chilling.

The Thin Man

This one is for those who love the oldies. Released in 1934, it stars William Powell and Myrna Loy as a retired private detective and a New York heiress. Featuring all the glamour of the era, the black and white movie features a murder mystery against the backdrop of Christmas and New Year in New York City.

Bad Santa

If you thought any movie featuring Santa is one for the kids, this movie will definitely convince you otherwise. Directed by Terry Zwigoff and starring Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox as a conman and his dwarf assistant who get a job as a department store Santa Claus and his elf so they can rob the mall at night. With rude humour and foul language, this hilarious black comedy is definitely one to be enjoyed by adults only.

Jingle All the Way

Jingle All the Way is a film that can be enjoyed by all the family, making it ideal for cosy afternoons in the run-up to Christmas. Directed by Brian Levant and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as two fathers both desperate to purchase the year’s must-have toy, only to find out on Christmas Eve that it’s sold out – a dilemma many parents can identify with! Funny and heart-warming at the same time, it fits the criteria many want for their Christmas family viewing.

Whether the final choices prove to be reruns of old favourites, the chance to try something new or a mixture of both, watching movies during the festive season seems sure to remain a popular festive tradition, no matter how unconventional the film.