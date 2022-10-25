What should you do if you’re ready to move into a new home but haven’t yet signed a new energy contract? You won’t need to worry if you take a few easy actions to ensure that your new home’s energy supply is operative on the intended date.

The good news is that you can already check off one significant duty from this lengthy list of tiresome chores: selecting a provider and a contract for your energy.

Make The Necessary Preparations Before The Move

Rushing is useless, as they say; you need to get off to the correct start. Because of this, we highly suggest that you take care of the problem of your energy supply well in advance.

The ideal time to deal with the issue is one month before moving. This will allow you to focus entirely on packing and all other administrative work without worrying about your new home’s lack of warmth or electricity.

You won’t have an energy contract

You can sign an energy contract in your name for your existing residence. However, the person who owns your new rental property will be in charge of signing the contract when you relocate.

You will only need to cancel your contract in this circumstance legally. You must submit a registered letter to advise your provider that you are ending your gas and electricity contract.

You should be aware that contracts often contain a notice period (usually one month). This indicates that your supply will continue after your warranty expires this time.

You are moving into a new build

In this case, you should ensure that the house is correctly linked to the power grid and the natural gas network even before you worry about your energy contract. The former should only be a formality, while the latter heavily relies on your new location.

What To Do Before Leaving Your Old Residence

You should feel at ease until D-Day if you choose your contract a month before relocation. Here are the tasks you must complete after the much-awaited date.

Pay your final bill

The meter reading is crucial for finishing the energy transfer form and is especially helpful when creating your final bill. This is the final invoice you will get for your previous supply point.

Within seven days of reading the meter, you must provide your supplier with your reading. This last bill is required whether you switch suppliers or not so that you may settle your account with the apartment you are leaving.

You will get this bill at your new address if your further contact information is given correctly to the relevant provider.

Finally, you’ve reached your new house! You need to connect electricity when moving houses as soon as you get your new keys. What if you haven’t had time to seek an energy contract (and a gas contract, if necessary) because you have been too busy recently? Forget it. Even after you’ve moved in, you can still resolve the issue.

However, don’t wait too long because you only have 30 days to locate a new provider when the apartment’s former tenant terminates their lease (often on the day the keys are delivered).

Pay the first installment of your bill

You will receive your initial installment statement shortly after your contract has started (around two weeks later). Remember, this is a provision for your future consumption.

To ensure everything is in order, you only need to pay for it! Your network administrator will have provided the new provider with helpful information from the past, which they will have used to prepare it.

If the installment seems too expensive, remember that you may adjust it in your customer space on the supplier’s website.