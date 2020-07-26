Moving trucks with diplomatic plates seen leaving the US consulate in China as police clear pedestrians

Chinese police opened the way to move trucks and vehicles with diplomatic plates that were removed from the United States consulate on Sunday.

Pedestrians crowded the sidewalk outside the consulate in Chengdu as authorities continued to clean the building after the mutual closure in China and the United States police closed the street and sidewalk, patrolling the barriers as intruders launched fireworks and cursed the foreign media on the scene. .

A bus left the grounds shortly before three medium-sized trucks arrived and left just a few hours later, and cars with diplomatic plates left at the same time. The content of each vehicle is completely unknown at this time.

A man attempted to display a banner or placard on the scene on Sunday night, but police rushed to remove it.

China ordered the consulate closed following the United States' order to close the Chinese consulate in Houston.

The United States alleged that the consulate operated as a nest for spies trying to steal data from Texas facilities, including the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

China called the allegations "malicious slander."

Associated Press contributed to this report.