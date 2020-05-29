Mr. Robot: 15 of Elliot's best quotes, ranked

One of the most amazing series on television right now, with one of the most complex and multi-layered characters, Mr. robot It took the small screen by surprise when it debuted in 2015. Now gearing up for its fourth and final season, which will premiere on October 6 with 13 episodes, we can expect many more twists and turns.

Establish a hacktivist group called Fsociety, or rather follow the lead of a character known as Mr. robot (played by Christian Slater) to create and lead this group, their goal is to destroy the company and restore the world. Through his efforts, Dissociative Identity Disorder, Paranoia, and Delusions, Elliot offers some very disturbing but also stimulating lines. Here are their top 15 ranked.

Updated May 28, 2020 by Matthew Rudoy: Now that Mr. Robot's fourth and final season has come to an end, it felt like the right time to revisit and update this list. Throughout the show's presentation, Elliot continued to deliver lines that were often disturbing and inspiring. However, towards the end of the program, the development of his character allowed him to become a more hopeful individual. These additional quotes are meant to reflect different aspects of Elliot's journey, including how his journey finally ended in the final season.

fifteen 1% of 1%

"They showed themselves, the top 1% of the 1%, the ones in control, the ones who play God without permission. And now I'm going to remove them."

Elliot often notices the top 1% of the 1% and how they abuse their power. He always wanted to stop them and create a better world. The problem is that all of their past efforts only made them stronger.

Once they were revealed in the season 3 finale, Elliot had a path ahead. He had a kind of purpose, clarity, and hope that he had never had before. This is an important time for Elliot, but it also highlights problems of class disparity, and that important steps must be taken to resolve these problems and create a more just world.

14 Relationships are about control

"Every relationship is a power struggle. Some of us need to be controlled."

Many people think that relationships are about connection and growth, but in Elliot's experience, they are often about control. Her relationship with Mr. Robot revolves largely around the power struggle between them. The power in your relationship is constantly changing, and one often has the advantage over the other.

Elliot's perspective on relationships is also determined by relationships outside of himself, as in season 3, when his relationship with Angela also turns into a power struggle. Relationships can actually be about who is the controller and who can be controlled rather than about connection or growth.

13 Wearing a mask

"How do I take off a mask when it is no longer a mask, when it is as much a part of me as I am?"

This question arises at the beginning of season 2, but remains relevant until the end of the series. The show's latest big reveal makes this question even more compelling as fans learn that the Elliot they knew was an "intellectual author" personality who manifested to protect the true Elliot.

Mr. robot It ends with the real Elliot returning to reality, but he undoubtedly changes by letting the masks of these other personalities control him for so long. Everyone should be careful about the masks they wear, as those masks will eventually become part of who they are forever.

12 People who care

"There are some people out there … And not much happens. It's weird. But they refuse to let you hate them. In fact, they care about you despite that. And the really special ones are relentless in that. It doesn't matter. what you do to them. They take it and they care about you anyway. They don't abandon you, no matter how many reasons you give them. No matter how much you're practically begging them to leave. And you want to know why? Because they feel something for me that they don't. I can … love me. "

In Elliot's final conversation with Whiterose, she tries to appeal to his hatred of himself and his hatred of society. What you didn't realize is how Elliot has developed. People like Darlene, Angela, and even Mr. Robot chose to stay with Elliot and love him, regardless of how he tries to drive them away.

His love for Elliot taught him to love and accept himself. Just as they never gave up on him, Elliot refuses to give up on society. This means powerful character development and can serve as a powerful lesson for everyone.

eleven Changing the world

"What if changing the world is all about being here, popping up no matter how many times we are told we don't belong, being faithful even when we are embarrassed to be false, believing in ourselves even when we are" Did they tell you that we are too much different? And if we all hold on to that, if we refuse to give in and stand in line, if we stand firm long enough, just maybe … The world can't help but change around us. "

These words from the end of the series can act as an important reminder that change always begins with one individual. True change can only occur when individuals stick to their beliefs and create change for themselves.

Elliot faces countless internal and external obstacles throughout the series, but by standing firm and creating the change he wants to see, the world finally gives in and begins to change for the better.

10 Wars must not be won

"Maybe wars are not meant to be won, maybe they are meant to be continuous."

This sad understanding suggests that wars are simply a continuous product of the world in which we live. You fight a war with one person or organization or situation, and then move on to the next. It is purely cyclical, depressing and endless.

This is how Elliot always thinks; Pessimism is in his blood. And maybe he is right. Every time we win one war, another arises. So do we really ever win? Or simply replace one war with another and call it something different?

9 9 Living in Paranoia

"We all live in the paranoia of others."

Elliott has a mental illness and sees a therapist to deal with her identity issues, depression, anxiety, and severe paranoia. So, to him, everyone is paranoid, really. We all live based on the paranoia of others.

If a person suspects that another person is cheating in their relationship, for example, that person suspected of guilt must live with their partner's paranoia. If you feel like your boss is trying to catch you, your boss will live with the repercussions of your beliefs, whether you're lashing out at them or always questioning their motives. This, at least, is what Elliot believes about the world.

8 Find the worst in people

"I'm good at reading people. My secret? I look for the worst in them."

The expression says that you should always look for the best in people. But for Elliot, if you really want to meet someone and what it's about, look for the worst in them. That will tell you who they really are behind the mask they wear and the person they represent themselves every day.

Does the worst of a person really define them? Is that what they really are? In Elliott's eyes, they are. Others who think more optimistically might simply believe that someone's worst is the worst they could be, but who they really are is reflected when they bring out the best in themselves.

7 7 The code of chaos

"I see the beauty of the rules, the invisible code of chaos hidden behind the threatening order of order."

Let Elliot turn the concept of conventional rules into chaos. In his opinion, the rules are simply organized chaos, designed to manipulate and control people so that they live in a personal sense of chaos. But this truth is masked beyond what the rules present, which is an apparently organized stream of people simply living their daily lives, following their movements.

In this comment, you admit that you recognize the appeal of rules, make chaos invisible. But he sees through them. And he wants others to do it too.

6 6 People are vulnerable

"It has never been difficult for me to hack most people. If you listen to them, watch them, their vulnerabilities are like a neon sign on their heads."

Throughout the series, we've seen Elliot use his tremendous hacking skills for what he believes to be a greater good, bringing his own sense of vigilant justice. When you think someone is not doing good, you hack them, find evidence, and then essentially blackmail them to force them to do the right thing.

He has admitted that he often hopes to be wrong and has hacked an innocent person. But he believes he is so perceptive that he can spot the ones they are doing wrong, and he only hacks them to find the proof he already knows is there. This is confirmed in another great quote:

"… I never want to be right about my hacks, but people always find a way to disappoint."

5 5 It's not real

“It is one thing to question your mind; It is another to question your eyes and ears. But again, isn't it all the same? Are our senses just mediocre entrances to our brain? Sure, we trust them, we trust that they accurately portray the real world around us, but what if the haunting truth is that they can't? That what we perceive is not the real world at all, but only the best guess in our minds? That all we really have is a confusing reality, a really blurred image that we will never distinguish?

This is one of those long internal monologues delivered by Elliot that really makes you stop and think. Is what you perceive really real, or just how do you perceive something? Do other people see things the same way you do? Is everyone making their own guesses about the situations, and often our views are completely different? Could this explain so much of the conflict in the world?

It's a really disturbing and exhilarating statement that can make you wonder, well, everything.

4 4 Our true being

"Annihilation is always the answer. We destroy parts of ourselves every day. We remove our warts from Photoshop. We edit the parts we hate about ourselves, we modify the parts we think people hate. We preserve our identity, we carve it, we we distil. Krista's wrong. Annihilation is all we are. "

Especially in today's world, where we are so focused on presenting our ideal self through social media, endlessly editing photos until we find the best one to post, using unrealistic filters and trying to aesthetically present the best versions of ourselves, Elliot hits the spot. in the head.

Krista, her therapist, tries to explain that annihilation is not what we need, but to Elliot, that is exactly what we do every day.

3 Control is an illusion

"Control can sometimes be an illusion. But sometimes you need illusions to gain control. Fantasy is an easy way to make sense of the world. To cover up our harsh reality with escapist comfort. After all, that's not why We surround ourselves with how many screens? So that we can avoid seeing? To avoid each other? To avoid the truth? "

For any fan of the series, you know that Elliot himself is prone to illusions, or rather hallucinations. But to him, he thinks fantasy is, well, his reality. It is what helps you control a situation, when in a way you live outside yourself.

We all do it, as Elliot points out, immersing ourselves in fantasy movies and television series (like Mr. robot), scroll through social networks with profiles that only show one side of people's lives, and isolate ourselves from reality by escaping to a digital world through an entertainment medium such as games. Is that really that different?

2 The world is a hoax

"The world itself is just a big hoax. Sending us emails with our current comment of nonsense, disguised as insight, our social networks pretending as intimacy. Or do we vote for this? Not with our manipulated elections, but with our things, our property, our money. Im not saying anything new. We all know why we do this, not because Hunger Games books make us happy, but because we want to be sedated. Because it is painful not to pretend, because we are cowards. "

Whoa Just whoa Those are the only words we can use to describe this Elliot quote, which fully mentions all the tactics of social media, all the ways that as a society we have focused on material goods and false relationships without importance compared to the real ones.

He believes that all this numbs us to reality, to what is really happening in the world. And he could be right.

one Saving the world

"I wanted to save the world."

It is the shortest of quotes, but one of the most shocking. Although what he achieved with Fsociety was terrible and had serious consequences for society, he really had good intentions. Behind all his cynicism was a young man who simply wanted to reprogram the world and make people focus on what was important; Forgive the debt that people had incurred due to the greedy banks and investments, and take the money and power from the corporate conglomerates and return them to the people.

Of course, it was counterproductive. But in the end, Elliot really just wanted to save the world and thought his actions would have done exactly that.

