MS-13 gangsters arrested in Maryland man ambush

Five members of the violent MS-13 street gang, four who are in the country illegally, have been accused of shooting a Maryland man who was ambushed when he left his home to go to work.

His arrests in the May 26 shooting death of 29-year-old Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos were announced Wednesday, according to reports. Police said two gunmen were on the lookout for Medrano-Campos that morning when he left his Wheaton apartment outside Washington.

The victim shared an apartment until January with Carlos Andrés Orellana, 21, one of the men accused of his murder, WJLA-TV reported.

It was then that Orellana left, unable to pay the rent.

Montgomery County police say the gang attacked Medrano-Campos after he hit Orellana with a lead pipe for stealing money, a PlayStation and an Xbox after he moved in, the station reported.

Orellana was arrested the day after the murder, the station reported.

In custody, he told police that he held no grudge against Medrano-Campos for the beating, which the station said.

The other suspects, all from Maryland, were arrested on June 5. Police identified them as Daniel Huezo-Landaverde, 19, of Silver Spring; Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, 19, of Fairland; Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, 20, of Glenmont; and Víctor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana, 21, of Glenmont.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service said that Orellana, a Salvadoran national; Zavala-Urrea, a citizen of Honduras; Oxlaj-López, citizen of Guatemala; and Cruz-Orellana, a Salvadoran national, were illegally in the United States, WJLA reported.

All four had entered the country as unaccompanied minors, according to ICE, which also reported that two of the men, Orellana and Oxlaj-López, skipped immigration hearings.

Police said Medrano-Campos had no connection to MS-13 or any other gang, The Washington Post reported.

"According to all reports, he was a hardworking guy on his way to work that morning," Captain Edward Pallas told the newspaper.