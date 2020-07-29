MSNBC analyst Maya Wiley leaves the network to analyze New York City Hall: reports

According to the information, MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley is leaving the network to consider a possible career for the mayor of New York City.

The New York Times reported for the first time on Tuesday that Wiley, who previously served as a senior adviser to current New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and with the New York Police Oversight Agency, is floating a mayor's office herself. A successful bid would make Wiley the first black woman to be mayor of the Big Apple.

MSNBC confirmed his departure to various outlets, including the Times.

Wiley, who holds degrees from Columbia and Dartmouth, is also a university professor at The New School and a civil rights attorney. He joined MSNBC in 2018.

Wiley is not the only cable news personality who is rumored to be mayor aspirations. CNN contributor Andrew Yang was bidding for De Blasio's work shortly after suspending his presidential campaign.

"You know, we're looking at it," Yang told BuzzFeed News in March.

A source close to Yang did not deny that he was considering the mayor's aspirations to Fox News at the time.

De Blasio's second term as mayor expires in 2021.