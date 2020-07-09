MSNBC and CNN avoid free liberal letter against & # 39; cancel culture & # 39;

An open letter written by prominent liberal writers, teachers and activists in an effort to combat the so-called "cancellation culture" has caused quite a stir on social media, but viewers of MSNBC and CNN may not have heard of it. .

The author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling, New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss and political activist Noam Chomsky are among the approximately 150 names attached to the piece "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate," published Tuesday in the magazine. Harper & # 39; s. The letter promotes the exchange of ideas without punishing or silencing dissent.

However, both liberal cable news networks avoided the topic on the air despite the fact that two of the signatories attached to the letter were CNN host Fareed Zakaria and MSNBC contributor Michelle Goldberg.

Furthermore, neither CNN nor NBC News bothered to cover the letter on their respective websites.

In the past two days, the letter has sparked intense debate among liberals.

"Our cultural institutions face a moment of judgment," begins the letter. "Powerful protests for racial and social justice are leading to backward demands for police reform, along with broader calls for greater equality and inclusion in our society, especially in higher education, journalism, philanthropy and the arts."

"But this necessary reckoning has also intensified a new set of moral attitudes and political commitments that tend to weaken our rules for open debate and tolerance of differences in favor of ideological conformity. By applauding the first development, we also lift our voices against the second. "

While the letter calls President Trump a "real threat to democracy," it also warns that the resistance must not "harden on its own kind of dogma or coercion," and insists that an "intolerant climate" has affected both sides. down the hall.

"The free exchange of information and ideas, the soul of a liberal society, is becoming increasingly restricted," the letter explains. "While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censorship is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a fad for public shame and ostracism, and a tendency to dissolve political issues. complex in blinding moral blindness. We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters. But now it is all too common to hear calls for quick and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought. " .

"Even more troubling, institutional leaders, in a spirit of panicking damage control, are delivering hasty and disproportionate punishments rather than considered reforms. (…) We are already paying the price in increased risk aversion among writers, artists and journalists to fear for their livelihoods if they stray from the consensus or even lack sufficient zeal for agreement. "

The letter goes on to say that the "suffocating atmosphere" that restricts public debate "invariably hurts those without power and makes everyone less able to participate democratically."

"We need to preserve the possibility of a bona fide disagreement without dire professional consequences," the letter says. "If we don't defend exactly what our work depends on, we shouldn't expect the public or the state to defend it for us."

Other signatures attached to the letter include New York Times columnists David Brooks, The Atlantic writer David Frum, "The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale" author Margaret Atwood, novelist and professor Salman Rushdie, and feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

At least two of the signers have distanced themselves from the letter.

"I do not endorse this letter from @Harpers. I am in contact with Harper about a retraction," historian Kerri Greenidge told her Twitter followers. His name has been removed from the letter.

Transgender author and activist Jennifer Finney Boylan also expressed regret that she signed the letter.

"I didn't know who else had signed that letter," Boylan tweeted. "I thought I was endorsing a good, if vague, meaning (message) against Internet embarrassment. I knew Chomsky, Steinem, and Atwood were in, and I thought, good company. The consequences are mine. I'm so sorry."

Boylan's tweet may have alluded to the inclusion of Rowling, who has faced a backlash in recent weeks over comments defending the concept of biological sex, which critics say are transphobic.

Rowling and journalist Malcolm Gladwell, who also signed the letter, criticized Boylan for apologizing.

"You still follow me, Jennifer. Be sure to publicly regret your association with Goody Rowling before you stop following and volunteer to operate the stool next time, as penance," Rowling called her literary colleague.

"I signed the Harpers letter because there were many people who also signed the Harpers letter that I disagreed with. I thought that was the point of the Harpers letter," Gladwell wrote.

The open letter sparked a conflict in liberal media Vox after journalist Matthew Yglesias included his name in the piece, prompting several of his colleagues to embarrass him publicly.

Vox critic in general Emily VanDerVerff published a letter of her own that she had written to Vox editors expressing concerns about Yglesias's inclusion in the anti-cancellation culture charter.

"As a trans woman who highly values ​​her position at Vox and the support the publication has given her through the emotional and physical turmoil of the transition, I was deeply saddened to see the signature of Matt Yglesias in Harper's weekly letter," VanDerWerff started. to the editors. "Matt, of course, is entitled to his own opinion, and I know he is a more nuanced thinker than the letter would suggest. He has never been more than kind to me and has often supported my work publicly, for which I am extremely grateful." .

"But the letter, signed as is by several prominent anti-trans voices and containing as many dog ​​whistles to anti-trans positions as it does, ideally would not have been signed by anyone at Vox, let alone one of the most prominent people in our publication. "

VanDerWeff told the editors that Yglesias' signing in the letter "makes me feel less secure at Vox" and stated that it makes his job "a little more difficult" since, as he suggests, readers "will equate my positions with his. "

"I don't want Matt to be reprimanded or fired or even asked to present an apology … But I do want to make it clear that those beliefs cost him nothing," he continued. "I'm used to hearing it from people who think my own lived experiences pale in comparison to their own momentary discomfort on social media. I'm sorry to find Matt among those voices."

Another Vox staff member, Aja Romano, similarly condemned "everyone who signed" the letter, although he did not name Yglesias by name.

"It sucks today. Harper's letter is a network of dehumanizing transphobic whispers disguised as reasoned intellectual debate," Romano wrote. "All who signed it have contributed to the real harm that their legion of transphobic signatories has caused to real trans people, especially teenagers."

She continued on Wednesday: "Yesterday 3 trans Vox writers spoke out against Harper's list, and all of us have been directly attacked (and harassed as a result) by one of the writers on it. Just us, there are no other critics of the list. I want to be very clear about who benefits and who doesn't from this & # 39; debate & # 39; ".

Vox chief foreign editor Jennifer Williams offered a more nuanced version of the incident.

"Harper's letter is revealing a deeper theme: do we judge the opinions / arguments about its merits or who makes them? Does signing a letter mean that you endorse the letter? Yes. Does it mean that you also support the opinions of those who They also choose to sign it? That's the question here, "Williams tweeted.

Williams later explained: "I thought that signing a declaration defending the principle of liberalism would not be controversial, particularly for journalists. But based on the reactions, that is not the case, hence my attempt to articulate what appears to be the core of the debate. " "

Ezra Klein, founder and general editor of Vox, seemed to allude to the open letter, saying: "Many debates that they sell themselves as about freedom of expression are actually about power. And there is * a lot * power to be able to claim and maintain the mantle of the defender of freedom of expression. "

That elicited a response from Yglesias, who asked Klein, "Should I respond to this with a concrete example or follow through on my commitments to you?"

Since then, Yglesias has removed his own tweet.

Klein dismissed critics who suggested he would reprimand his colleague: "The idea that I would try to get Matt, literally my oldest co-founder and friend in journalism, to be fired for this letter is dismissible."

"I asked Matt, and others on Vox, not to subtute his colleagues. My mistake here is to read it as a subtitle for him, when it honestly wasn't," said Klein.

Yglesias, co-founder of Vox, also tried to "de-escalate" the exchange.

"No one is losing their job and I think I have said what I think very clearly on this subject," wrote Yglesias. "I'm just trying to move on to other things instead of endless rounds of disputes on Twitter."

Vox senior vice president and chief editor Lauren Williams offered a forceful response to the tensions that have been publicly manifested.

"Proof that Twitter is not real life: In real life, I am Vox's EIC and the boss," said Williams. "I don't tweet, so people who don't know or work with me seem to think that a variety of other people wield that power."

Vox Media did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Yglesias previously declined to comment.