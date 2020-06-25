MSNBC broadcast networks prevent Wisconsin state senator attack by protesters

Several violent television news channels completely avoided the violent attack by a Democratic state senator on the Wisconsin State Capitol that took place on Tuesday night.

State Senator Tim Carpenter told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was beaten after taking a photo of some of the protesters during a violent confrontation that led to the destruction of two statues.

"I don't know what happened," he told the newspaper. "All I did was stop and take a picture and the next thing is that I get five, six hits, they kick me in the head."

Carpenter shared images showing two protesters running towards him trying to snatch his phone away while he was recording the assault, noting that "8-10 people" attacked him in total.

However, the assault on the Democratic lawmaker was not mentioned by MSNBC throughout Wednesday. In addition, none of the three broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC, addressed the attack on morning or afternoon news programs.

CRITICS KNOCK PMA & # 39; YAMICHE ALCINDOR & # 39; CLAIM THAT PROTESTS & # 39; UNDERSTAND & # 39; WHY THE STATUES THAT ARE DESTROYING SHOULD BE IDENED

NBC News also avoided the topic on its website, while ABC News and CBS News published articles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lack of coverage of the chaos in Madison falls short of the overwhelming coverage that all networks gave to armed protesters who gathered at the Michigan state capitol to protest the shutdown order during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.