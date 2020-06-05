MSNBC hires controversial former FBI attorney Lisa Page as legal analyst

MSNBC announced Friday that it hired former FBI attorney Lisa Page as a national security and legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

Page made his debut as an MSNBC analyst during "Deadline: White House" alongside former Mueller investigative prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who appears to have been rehired by the network after ties were severed after it was announced he was hosting a fundraiser. Biden fund, which was eventually canceled.

Both Page and Weissmann offered a legal analysis of the ongoing dispute between President Trump and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser over the presence of outside troops.

Page is best known for her text ad exchanges with her lover, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who revealed extreme animosity toward Trump during the 2016 election and created the perception that his political views fueled Russia's investigation.

The texts that sounded the alarm to Republican lawmakers were Strzok's reference to an "insurance policy" that was discussed in the office of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Page denied that this meant that the FBI had planned to eliminate Trump if he won the election.

Last December, Page broke his silence and made his television debut on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show", where he was asked about the "insurance policy" text.

"It is an analogy," Page explained. "First of all, it is not my text, so I am interpreting what I thought it meant three years ago, but we are using an analogy. We are talking about whether or not we should take certain investigative steps or not based on the probability of who is president or not. "

She continued: "You have to keep in mind … if President Trump does not become President, the national security risk, if there is someone in his campaign associated with Russia, he collapses. He is not so worried about what Russia is doing. doing … facing a member of your campaign if he is not president because you will not have access to classified information, you will not have access to sources and methods in our national security apparatus. "insurance policy" was an anology. It's like an insurance policy when you're 40. You don't expect to die when you're 40, but you still have an insurance policy. "

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow chimed in: "So don't just hope that he is not elected and therefore don't go ahead with the investigation in hopes, but go ahead with the investigation in case you get there." .

"Exactly," Page replied.

The love story between Page and Strzok was previously mocked by President Trump at several of his campaign rallies.

MSNBC had seen an increase in audience during the Russia investigation, but since Special Adviser Robert Mueller released his findings, the network has suffered a major downturn. Her most popular show, "The Rachel Maddow Show," continued her steep decline in cable news ratings in May. Maddow ended the month of May behind five different Fox News shows in total audience, including the non-primetime shows "The Five" and "Special Report with Bret Baier."

Maddow has been out of the top five cable news shows among total viewers and out of the top six on the show for four consecutive months. Maddow has slashed demo viewers for three consecutive months as the United States has seen an unprecedented news cycle filled with everything from a global pandemic to rampant unemployment and the tragic death of George Floyd in police custody.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.