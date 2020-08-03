MSNBC moves the & # 39; MTP Daily & # 39; from Chuck Todd at 1 p.m. time interval

Chuck Todd has lost his 5 p.m. shown on MSNBC amidst many "hand twists" online, Page Six is ​​told.

Todd is giving way at 4 p.m. Nicolle Wallace's show, "Deadline: White House," which will be expanded to two hours, taking the place previously held by Todd's "MTP Daily", which moves at 1 p.m.

A source told us: "Nicolle's star is on the rise, but Chuck was concerned with what his brand would look like if the host" Meet the Press "and the organization's top politician lost this time frame. Their numbers have been weak. for some time, and there were a lot of doubts from him and the executives about how to position this movement, so it took a while to announce the new movement. "

The source added: "Chuck can be very difficult, he is very stubborn, and that has strained some of the internal relations."

We are told that her relationship with 30 Rock executives is often strained, as Todd is based in Washington, DC.

Another source revealed that it would not accept a pay cut if "MTP" were removed, although an NBC source denied it.

Todd has moderated NBC News's "Meet The Press" since 2014, the dominant Sunday political show for five years in ratings, and has featured a Monday through Friday version on MSNBC since 2015.

An NBC source insisted: "It just made so much more sense to position the weekday program in the middle of the news day."

It will now expand the series to video streaming, MSNBC announced Monday.

Starting in September, Todd will launch a weekly political show on both the live broadcast channel NBC News Now and NBCUniversal's video streaming hub Peacock in the run-up to the November election.

This show will follow "Andrea Mitchell Reports". The NBC source said that before the election, it helps to position both programs together "focused on Washington."

Todd will also begin anchoring pre-event and post-event programming around the big political news nights, starting with the Democratic and Republican conventions this month and, in the coming weeks, around the debates and election night.

Wallace's show has become a favorite with network executives, who, as Variety reported, have worked to incorporate a host with a Republican or center-right background into their programming mix.

An NBC source said: "The big focus for executives right now is to make Peacock a success, so Chuck is one of the first in the network to expand to streaming – it's a great vote of confidence."

Todd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Page Six exclusively reported in January that Todd's MSNBC program could be rearranged on the schedule to make room for Wallace.