MSNBC producer criticized for tweet that takes Trump's stance on bottlenecks out of context

An MSNBC producer was criticized for taking President Trump's comments on the bottlenecks out of context.

During his session with "Outnumbered: Overtime" presenter Harris Faulkner, Trump was asked about how he views police reform and specifically the bottlenecks, which could be banned after the death of George Floyd.

"I don't like bottlenecks," Trump began. "And I will say this … sometimes when you are alone and you fight someone, it is difficult. And you have someone in a stranglehold, what are you going to do, tell him 'Oh' and he is a really bad person and you know it and they exist … If you have two people or in the case, we are talking about four people … it is a very, very complicated situation. "

Then he continued: "I think the concept of strangulation sounds so innocent, so perfect, and then you realize, if it's one on one, now if it's two-on-one, it's a little bit different story depending on toughness or strength. .. but if a police officer is in a fight and has someone strangled – "

"Well, if it's an individual fight for life, that's what you're saying," said Faulkner.

"Yes," said Trump. "So you have to be careful. That said, it would be, I think, a very good thing that should generally be ended."

However, "The Last Word" lead producer Kyle Griffin only received one sentence from that exchange that it seemed like Trump was in favor of the bottlenecks even though he clearly stated that they "broadly should end."

"Trump on Fox: & # 39; I think the concept of strangulation sounds so innocent, so perfect & # 39;", Griffin tweeted.

That tweet was shared by several journalists and even members of the Biden campaign.

Griffin, who has a reputation for sharing misleading tweets about Trump, was criticized for spreading misinformation with critics who shared his tweet with the full comment.

"Why quote the president entirely when you can take a snippet and turn it around to look like he's backing these police chokeholds for RTs and I like it," Siraj Hashmi of the Washington Examiner reacted, adding Griffin to his iconic daily list of criminals. Twitter

"@kylegriffin1 shouldn't be a reporter, he's not remotely interested in getting the truth out to the American people, he's a political hack willing to lie and further inflame racial tension in this country if he helps the left," Reagan Batallion scolded. Producer of MSNBC.

"There is never any consequence for this kind of thing, so why stop?" National Review senior writer David Harsanyi asked.

