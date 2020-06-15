MTA Homeless Outreach Effort Fails, Inspector General Finds

The MTA's multi-billion dollar effort to reduce the city's homeless population on subways has been an expensive raid, the agency's watchdog says in a new damning report.

Complaints about homeless people in the system increased after the agency last year renewed its annual $ 5 million effort to get the homeless out of subways and shelters, while train delays related to homeless people continued Quickly, he discovered MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny's office.

The "very expensive" and "minimally effective" program cost at least $ 2.6 million in overtime in addition to contact, but teams of 10 people from MTA police and contractor Bowery's Resident Committee social workers attracted only three passers-by outside the system per station per night, according to the report.

"On nights when OIG staff watched the program, dozens of apparently homeless people stayed on the trains for every 1 who accepted services," IG staff wrote.

Despite the MTA's "good faith" program, delays related to homeless people continued their upward trajectory from the first half of 2019, the IG reported. Homeless incidents caused 100 delays per month in January and February.

Meanwhile, passenger complaints about homeless people increased in August after months of decline, IG said. In February, the last month of available data, the MTA received 550 complaints, almost twice as many as in February 2019.

Teams began trying to convince homeless people of the system at end-of-line stations last summer after Governor Cuomo declared his presence in transit "appalling" and "worst of all."

But the effort was mainly affected by the MTA's limited ability to force homeless people to abandon trains and a vast network of social failures that have increased homelessness, the IG office concluded.

IG's office launched its investigation after auditors from state Comptroller's Tom DiNapoli office accused BRC workers of spending only 26 percent of their time disclosing in person the homeless, half the time. required by the firm's $ 5 million contract.

Pokorny herself went to verify the situation at Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station last year and sent a scathing letter to the agency saying that "she saw individuals looking for food in trash cans a few steps from the door of the BRC office and people homeless lying on the ground directly outside BRC office.

Finally, IG's investigation concluded that BRC could explain his whereabouts.

However, the MTA failed in several ways to monitor the program and had no clear understanding of what was happening to homeless people if they accepted BRC's help.

Outreach providers that register homeless people have achieved a "placement" by accepting a wide range of services, including services that might have them on the subway soon after, the IG found.

The entire program was effectively suspended in May, when the MTA took the unprecedented step of shutting down the system every night to remove the homeless and clean the trains amid the coronavirus. The agency also instituted new rules that prohibit loitering at stations.

The IG recommended that the MTA carefully consider whether it is worth "spending millions annually" on this scheme when the subways are fully reopened, and needs to provide better oversight if so, according to the report.

The MTA accepted IG's findings and promised a change.

"We agree that in-depth discussions should be held with partner agencies before application / outreach programs are established, in order to clarify roles, define performance metrics, define clear objectives, and assign responsibility for collecting and report accurate data on the impact of any program. " "Wrote Sarah Feinberg, acting president of New York City Transit.