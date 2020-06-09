MTV fires Dee Nguyen from & # 39; The Challenge & # 39; after fighting with cast members over the Black Lives Matter movement

Dee Nguyen has been fired from the MTV sports reality show "The Challenge" after making callous comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nguyen, featured on the current season, got into a dispute with her social media followers after she posted on "Black Out Tuesday" last week. According to The Ashley, one person replied: “Wake up! People are dying. "

Nguyen, 27, reportedly replied: “People die every day. You don't know me or what I do. I suggest that you wake up to f – k and leave social networks. Then he added: "IDK, why do some of you think I'm anti-BLM. I've been saying it since the day I lost my virginity."

DO SURGICAL MASKS PROTECT AGAINST CORONAVIRUSES?

The situation deteriorated from there, with Nguyen fighting with his black castmates Bayleigh Dayton and Chris Williams. The married couple accused Nguyen of using the movement "for influence" in trying to turn events that affect the nation into a reality television story.

Williams, who passes through Swaggy C, claimed that Dee texted him: "Hey, be sure to tell Bayleigh to keep me locked up and you're still talking bad about me. I'm thinking of stories for season 36."

"Not everything is for influence and drama," continued Swaggy C. "The f – k. CLOWN. I'm about to air your whole life. Using BLM for influence. "

Nguyen responded, claiming to be a victim of "canceling the culture," before apologizing. However, it was too late for MTV, and the cable channel "cut ties" with it, although it will continue to air this season.

CORONAVIRUSES: WHO HAS THE MOST RISK?

"As a result of Dee Nguyen's offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," read a statement posted on the official Twitter account "Challenge." "Out of respect for our Challengers, we will broadcast our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and support those who speak out against injustice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Challenge" is in its 35th season and pits contestants against each other in a series of sporting events, leading to eliminations and eventual champions.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post.