In a move that is sure to send shockwaves through the film industry, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave has been acquired by Mubi.

The film, which is set to debut at Cannes next month, was hotly contested by several major studios before finally landing at Mubi.

This acquisition comes as a bit of a surprise, as Decision to Leave is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The plotline of the ‘Decision to Leave’

The ‘Decision to Leave’ is still largely unknown, but the film is said to center around a woman’s decision to leave her life behind.

With Mubi now in possession of Decision to Leave, it will be interesting to see how they choose to release the film.

Cannes is just around the corner, so we’ll all find out soon enough. The decision to Leave is Park Chan-wook’s first feature film since his 2013 release of Stoker.

The film was originally set to be released by Fox Searchlight, but the studio ultimately decided to pass on the project.

It’s not clear why Fox Searchlight decided to let Decision to Leave go, but Mubi seems more than happy to pick up the slack.

The film is set to debut on Mubi sometime in the next few months, though an exact date has not yet been announced.

Cannes should be a perfect platform for Decision to Leave to find an audience. Likewise, with Mubi behind it, the film is sure to get the attention it deserves.

Names of the characters in ‘Decision to Leave’

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Tang Wei

Go Kyung-Pyo

Park Hae-il

Lee Jung-Hyun

Yong-woo Park

‘Decision to Leave,’ directed by Park Chan-wook, has been selected to play

The film has been invited to compete at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Similarly, one of the most well-respected and well-known film festivals in the world. This is a huge honor for Park Chan-wook and Decision to Leave, and will no doubt help the film find an audience when it debuts on Mubi. The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most well-respected and well-known film festivals in the world. Founded in 1946, it is held annually in Cannes, France.

The festival is one of the most prestigious and competitive in the world. Also, the Decision to Leave’s invitation to compete is a huge honor. The film will debut on Mubi ahead of its Cannes premiere, giving audiences a chance to see it before it hits the festival circuit.

Fans on ‘Decision to Leave’

The fans of ‘Decision to Leave’ will have no doubt be excited to see the film on Mubi. Also, we can’t wait to see it ourselves.

Make sure to check out Decision to Leave when it debuts on Mubi ahead of Cannes!

Also, the critics have been extremely positive, and we’re excited to see what the film has in store. Park Chan-wook is a master filmmaker, and Decision to Leave is sure to be a masterpiece.

Likewise, the public reaction has been largely positive, with many people excited to see the film on Mubi.

We’re looking forward to seeing the Decision to Leave. And also we encourage you to check it out when it debuts on Mubi ahead of Cannes!

We’re excited to be able to bring Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave to Mubi audiences around the world.

Stay tuned for more news about the film’s release!