Much more unites blacks and American Jews than divides them (opinion)

We can and we must do it.

What these recent incidents hide too easily is that, although they occupy very contrasting positions in American life, the Jewish and black communities are not as different from each other as they may seem. African-Americans, such as NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner, have strongly condemned recent expressions of anti-Semitism in these same terms.

In a Twitter video, Banner highlighted the need for blacks to recognize the very history of the persecution of Jews and he was thrilled to recall the massacre of 11 Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in his hometown in October 2018. "When we talk about Black Lives Matter and rise up," he insisted, "we can't do that while we tread." on other people's backs. "

Abdul-Jabbar was more pointy in a column in the Hollywood Reporter: "These famous and outspoken people share the same scapegoat logic as all oppressive groups, from the Nazis to the KKK: all our problems are due to the groups of rotten apples that they worship badly, have the wrong complexion, come from the wrong country, are of the wrong gender, or love the wrong gender. It is so disheartening to see people from groups that have been violently marginalized do the same to others without realizing that perpetuating this type of Logic is what perpetuates racism. "

In fact, anti-Jewish and anti-black hatreds are not only parallel but often interconnected. Although too often ignored, both anti-Semitism and anti-black racism are at the core of white supremacist ideology. To take just one example, watch the infamous "Unite the Right" rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville in August 2017. Activists were there specifically to protest the possible removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. They were carrying confederate flags and some were yelling "White lives matter!" However, they also carried a banner that said: "End Jewish control over America now" and shouted: "The Jews will not replace us!"

Beyond their common enemies, blacks and Jews have vital commonalities in their history. Each group defines itself, in part, by recalling a community experience of being considered "other" for many centuries. Although they are far from identical, their respective group stories play a similar role. Each one remains the site of a scorching and defining collective experience that always feels present. Each community is deeply committed to remembering episodes of disputed persecution, violence and freedom that continue to shape their sense of fear, vulnerability and self-esteem to this day. A few blocks from each other, adjacent to the Mall in Washington, DC, reside two federal institutions that talk about some of these episodes: the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

In both communities, there is a version of the "talk". Probably all black parents in the United States have conveyed the message to their children, especially their children, that because they are black, they will be constantly perceived and judged differently. Be careful, always; Keep your head down. Be courteous, deferential, and cooperative, especially with authority figures. Do not hide your hands in any way that may arouse suspicion. Above all, come home alive.

In Jewish families, there is a similar type of "conversation". Whether from a parent, teacher, or camp counselor, most Jewish children finally learn a hard truth: from the moment they enter the world, there are people who hate them or who, in the not too distant past, murdered Jews like them, simply because they are Jews It is a puzzling story. From this point of view, Jewish children learn that they, too, must keep their heads down and be careful where they choose to wear Jewish clothing, such as a yarmulke (head covering) or a necklace with a Star of David or Hebrew letters.

The Need for Empathy: Understanding Anti-Black Racism

There are crucial differences, of course. Black children know that they often fear the most precisely those Jewish children are taught to turn to when they feel threatened: officers in badges. Second, most Jews, unless they are Jews of color, do not have to worry about being stopped by the police simply by walking or driving or sitting at a bus stop and looking black.

They have benefited, whether they recognize it or not, from the fact that many of them look white. As the famous anti-colonial theorist Frantz Fanon, Black himself, explained in his classic book "Black Skin, White Masks", "The Jew may be unknown in his Judaism … Sometimes it may go unnoticed … (But) I don't I am given no chance. I am overdetermined from the outside. I am the slave, not of the 'idea' that others have of me, but of my own appearance. "

The ubiquitous phrase "Black Lives Matter" and its variants have divided Americans, and Jews are no exception. Many have shown instinctive discomfort with the fact that the slogan focuses on the life of a single ethno-racial group. What some Jews may forget is that they, more than virtually any other group, are well equipped to understand the Black Lives Matter nickname. Because of their own historical experience of distinctive discrimination, violence, and oppression, specifically because of their ethno-religious identities, Jews can viscerally relate to this powerful three-word statement of what it is: a sign of the particular 400-year experience of Often, the deadly racial injustice of blacks in America and its persistence today.

The phrase is not about ethno-racial particularism, nor about the importance of other people's lives. Rather, he intends to insist that the murder of blacks should be considered as terrible and preventable as white bloodshed, and that in the United States today, crimes like those of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others. remain Too common. The Jews should understand this, and to be fair, many understand it.

In recent years, they have made efforts to highlight the specificity of hatred of Jews. Last year, in the wake of a series of disturbing anti-Semitic events, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders proposed that the House adopt a resolution condemning anti-Semitism. But some members of his own party argued that condemning anti-Semitism only made the resolution too narrow. They insisted that it also condemns racism and intolerance against blacks, Muslims, immigrants and other groups.

Jewish members, such as New York representative Eliot Engel, argued that the immediate problem was anti-Semitism, not a series of other prejudices. The rejection of a resolution condemning only anti-Semitism seemed to be "all hate matters," a parallel to the "all lives matter" reply that justly worries many blacks.

Jews are equally upset when they hear that "many people died in the Holocaust." In fact, while the Germans murdered millions of non-Jews, what we call the Holocaust, what the Germans called the "Final Solution", was an effort to specifically exterminate the Jews of Europe, and the world was given the opportunity . And the Jews, unlike many other victims of the Nazis, were massively murdered simply for the crime of being Jewish.

From this point of view, in particular, it is up to the Jews to appreciate that while all lives matter, historically and currently not all lives have been or are under threat. At the same time, it is up to the black community to tackle anti-Semitism in their midst.

Like many white Americans, Jews must ask tough questions about their white racial privilege, their part in a system of racial injustice, and explore how they can best participate in the work of eradicating racism from our society. Some, like Eric Ward, a leading anti-racism and anti-Semitism activist against blacks, argue that Jews see themselves not simply as allies, but as full participants in a new fight for civil rights.

A two-way street: understanding anti-Semitism

And yet we also need something from the organizers of the diffuse groups that are allied in the Black Life Movement.

For some time, there has been a widespread perception that as a movement, not an ideal, Black Lives Matter is not a welcoming space for Jews. In August 2016, when a group of partner organizations under the BLM umbrella released their platform, it included a section on the Middle East conflict. There, they accused Israel of carrying out a "genocide" against the Palestinian people and supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement that demands the full academic, cultural and economic boycott of Israel, an organization denounced by many as anti-Semitic. . .

More recently, on July 1, thousands of protesters across the country joined protests in various cities in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but more specifically in response to the "Day of Wrath" call by pro-Palestinian groups. . The meetings were intended to respond to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to annex portions of the West Bank, a proposal that is opposed by many people, including the two authors.

As reported in the Times of Israel and other media, at an event in Brooklyn, as the crowd sang "Free Palestine" and "Black Lives Matter," a participant shouted "Death to Israel" and "Death to America." "In Washington, DC, there were protesters who linked BLM with the Palestinian cause by singing" Israel, we know that you also kill children. "

Israel is undoubtedly open to criticism like everyone else. For years, numerous American Jews have denounced the harsh realities imposed by Israeli military control of the West Bank. Many fear that recent measures, such as the proposed annexation and the controversial "nation state law", threaten to erode Israel's democratic character.

However, when Jews hear the litany of the attacks described above, regardless of intention, many do not hear fierce criticism of Israel. Rather, they hear words that seem to be intended to erase or mock the quirks of Jewish history. Israel's actions against the Palestinians, despite all their failings, do not come close to genocide, long defined as an effort to eliminate an entire culture and its people. The accusation is particularly heinous against the Jewish state, as it invokes the specter of the Holocaust.

Zionism's condemnations frequently ignore its history. In essence, Zionism has constituted a national liberation movement for political and cultural autonomy by a historically oppressed minority. While some right-wing varieties of Zionism have made anti-Arab or anti-Palestinian attitudes key to their ideology, they represent a pole on an exceptionally broad spectrum.

The "Death to Israel" calls call for the destruction of the world's only Jewish state, which has been a haven for millions of Jews fleeing persecution. Specifically invoking the image of Israel "murdering children" inevitably reminds Jews of the classic "blood libel" accusation that Jews murdered Christian children and used their bodies to make ritual cakes. This charge originated in 12th century England and has since been a recurring instigation of anti-Jewish violence.

Finally, Jews have been scapegoated in much of the world for 2,000 years. In many of these attacks, they are heard being singled out and blamed unfairly once again. What the Jews find deeply painful and even threatening about all this is that these historical events and associations seem unknown or unimportant to many participants in the events taking place under the banner of the Black Lives Matter movement. Fairly or not, this gives the impression that these BLM activists are often completely uninformed or totally indifferent about the past and present of Jewish vulnerability.

Advancing black Jewish solidarity

To advance the cause of black Jewish relations today, the great challenge is for voices of compassion and mutual respect to rise above the dominant roar of acrimony, misunderstanding, and mistrust. Such voices should begin with a greater understanding of the complex, often painful stories of Jews and blacks, and how the past has shaped the collective identity of each group.

And they would also do well to remember an element of shared history that still offers inspiration, when many Jews and blacks stood shoulder to shoulder, and in some cases gave their lives together, in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. When Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. in Alabama, or Joe Rauh, Arnold Aronson, and Marvin Caplan lobbied behind the scenes to help pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, his policy was defined by persistent experience. of Jewish vulnerability. At the same time, they appreciated that their own sense of greater security enabled them to advocate for the rights of others.

Similarly, Jews sometimes saw their own history charting a path that blacks were now following. When 19 conservative rabbis flew to Birmingham in 1963 during a series of violent civil rights protests, they taught Hebrew songs in black churches, and one of them declared, "Our people are your people." In fact, at this time, many blacks and Jews found their commonalities more remarkable than their differences.

Today that sense of community must be renewed. If there are Jews who have found it difficult to appreciate the distinctive experiences and pain of blacks and join their struggles on the front lines, the reverse is also true for segments of the black community.

Without wishing to compare the challenges of our daily lives with those of African Americans, Jews need their black fellow citizens, and particularly supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, to be willing to listen to the community experiences and narratives of Jews as well. Similarly, blacks have a right to expect more Jews to slip out of the margin and lean both on their own distinctive history and vulnerability, on the one hand, and on their relative privilege, on the other, to become staunch again in the fight for racial justice