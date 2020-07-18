Much more unites blacks and American Jews than divides them (opinion)

We can and we must do it.
What these recent incidents hide too easily is that, although they occupy very contrasting positions in American life, the Jewish and black communities are not as different from each other as they may seem. African-Americans, such as NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner, have strongly condemned recent expressions of anti-Semitism in these same terms.
Beyond their common enemies, blacks and Jews have vital commonalities in their history. Each group defines itself, in part, by recalling a community experience of being considered "other" for many centuries. Although they are far from identical, their respective group stories play a similar role. Each one remains the site of a scorching and defining collective experience that always feels present. Each community is deeply committed to remembering episodes of disputed persecution, violence and freedom that continue to shape their sense of fear, vulnerability and self-esteem to this day. A few blocks from each other, adjacent to the Mall in Washington, DC, reside two federal institutions that talk about some of these episodes: the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
In both communities, there is a version of the "talk". Probably all black parents in the United States have conveyed the message to their children, especially their children, that because they are black, they will be constantly perceived and judged differently. Be careful, always; Keep your head down. Be courteous, deferential, and cooperative, especially with authority figures. Do not hide your hands in any way that may arouse suspicion. Above all, come home alive.
In Jewish families, there is a similar type of "conversation". Whether from a parent, teacher, or camp counselor, most Jewish children finally learn a hard truth: from the moment they enter the world, there are people who hate them or who, in the not too distant past, murdered Jews like them, simply because they are Jews It is a puzzling story. From this point of view, Jewish children learn that they, too, must keep their heads down and be careful where they choose to wear Jewish clothing, such as a yarmulke (head covering) or a necklace with a Star of David or Hebrew letters.
Contents
The Need for Empathy: Understanding Anti-Black Racism
There are crucial differences, of course. Black children know that they often fear the most precisely those Jewish children are taught to turn to when they feel threatened: officers in badges. Second, most Jews, unless they are Jews of color, do not have to worry about being stopped by the police simply by walking or driving or sitting at a bus stop and looking black.
They have benefited, whether they recognize it or not, from the fact that many of them look white. As the famous anti-colonial theorist Frantz Fanon, Black himself, explained in his classic book "Black Skin, White Masks", "The Jew may be unknown in his Judaism … Sometimes it may go unnoticed … (But) I don't I am given no chance. I am overdetermined from the outside. I am the slave, not of the 'idea' that others have of me, but of my own appearance. "
Jews are equally upset when they hear that "many people died in the Holocaust." In fact, while the Germans murdered millions of non-Jews, what we call the Holocaust, what the Germans called the "Final Solution", was an effort to specifically exterminate the Jews of Europe, and the world was given the opportunity . And the Jews, unlike many other victims of the Nazis, were massively murdered simply for the crime of being Jewish.
From this point of view, in particular, it is up to the Jews to appreciate that while all lives matter, historically and currently not all lives have been or are under threat. At the same time, it is up to the black community to tackle anti-Semitism in their midst.
A two-way street: understanding anti-Semitism
And yet we also need something from the organizers of the diffuse groups that are allied in the Black Life Movement.
However, when Jews hear the litany of the attacks described above, regardless of intention, many do not hear fierce criticism of Israel. Rather, they hear words that seem to be intended to erase or mock the quirks of Jewish history. Israel's actions against the Palestinians, despite all their failings, do not come close to genocide, long defined as an effort to eliminate an entire culture and its people. The accusation is particularly heinous against the Jewish state, as it invokes the specter of the Holocaust.
Zionism's condemnations frequently ignore its history. In essence, Zionism has constituted a national liberation movement for political and cultural autonomy by a historically oppressed minority. While some right-wing varieties of Zionism have made anti-Arab or anti-Palestinian attitudes key to their ideology, they represent a pole on an exceptionally broad spectrum.
The "Death to Israel" calls call for the destruction of the world's only Jewish state, which has been a haven for millions of Jews fleeing persecution. Specifically invoking the image of Israel "murdering children" inevitably reminds Jews of the classic "blood libel" accusation that Jews murdered Christian children and used their bodies to make ritual cakes. This charge originated in 12th century England and has since been a recurring instigation of anti-Jewish violence.
Finally, Jews have been scapegoated in much of the world for 2,000 years. In many of these attacks, they are heard being singled out and blamed unfairly once again. What the Jews find deeply painful and even threatening about all this is that these historical events and associations seem unknown or unimportant to many participants in the events taking place under the banner of the Black Lives Matter movement. Fairly or not, this gives the impression that these BLM activists are often completely uninformed or totally indifferent about the past and present of Jewish vulnerability.
Advancing black Jewish solidarity
To advance the cause of black Jewish relations today, the great challenge is for voices of compassion and mutual respect to rise above the dominant roar of acrimony, misunderstanding, and mistrust. Such voices should begin with a greater understanding of the complex, often painful stories of Jews and blacks, and how the past has shaped the collective identity of each group.
Today that sense of community must be renewed. If there are Jews who have found it difficult to appreciate the distinctive experiences and pain of blacks and join their struggles on the front lines, the reverse is also true for segments of the black community.
Without wishing to compare the challenges of our daily lives with those of African Americans, Jews need their black fellow citizens, and particularly supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, to be willing to listen to the community experiences and narratives of Jews as well. Similarly, blacks have a right to expect more Jews to slip out of the margin and lean both on their own distinctive history and vulnerability, on the one hand, and on their relative privilege, on the other, to become staunch again in the fight for racial justice