Mueller raised the possibility that Trump lied to him, a newly revealed report reveals







That revelation comes from sections of Mueller's final investigative report largely related to the 2016 election efforts of former Trump adviser Roger Stone that the Justice Department released on Friday.

Mueller documented how Trump answered him in written questions that he did not recall having discussed about WikiLeaks with Stone. He also discovered that Trump had had conversations with Stone and others about WikiLeaks, the newly revealed report says.

"(Michael) Cohen recalled a conversation in which Roger Stone told Trump that WikiLeaks planned to release information soon, and Manafort recalled that Trump had asked him to keep in touch with Stone about WikiLeaks," the report says.

"When the President submitted his written responses two years after the relevant events occurred, he may no longer have clear memories of his conversations with Stone or his knowledge of Stone's claimed communications with WikiLeaks. But the President's conduct It could also be considered to reflect his awareness that Stone could provide evidence that would go against the president's denials and link the president to Stone's efforts to reach WikiLeaks, "Mueller wrote, analyzing whether Trump had obstructed justice related to Stone.