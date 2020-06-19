Mueller raised the possibility that Trump lied to him, a newly revealed report reveals

That revelation comes from sections of Mueller's final investigative report largely related to the 2016 election efforts of former Trump adviser Roger Stone that the Justice Department released on Friday.
Mueller documented how Trump answered him in written questions that he did not recall having discussed about WikiLeaks with Stone. He also discovered that Trump had had conversations with Stone and others about WikiLeaks, the newly revealed report says.
"(Michael) Cohen recalled a conversation in which Roger Stone told Trump that WikiLeaks planned to release information soon, and Manafort recalled that Trump had asked him to keep in touch with Stone about WikiLeaks," the report says.
"When the President submitted his written responses two years after the relevant events occurred, he may no longer have clear memories of his conversations with Stone or his knowledge of Stone's claimed communications with WikiLeaks. But the President's conduct It could also be considered to reflect his awareness that Stone could provide evidence that would go against the president's denials and link the president to Stone's efforts to reach WikiLeaks, "Mueller wrote, analyzing whether Trump had obstructed justice related to Stone.
Friday's public statement details what Mueller found regarding the 2016 Trump-Russia campaign, and highlights details about Stone's efforts and cover-up that Mueller had not yet fully explained to the public. The Mueller report is one of the most extensive investigative documents on the Trump campaign and presidency.
The new release of the Mueller report on Friday comes 15 months after Mueller first turned it over to the Justice Department for publication by Attorney General William Barr, and several months after Stone's trial revealed details in the report that they had been kept confidential.
Many of the details about Stone had been kept secret until his trial last year for lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction, leading to a jury convicting him on all seven charges. Prosecutors said Stone had lied to the Republican-led House of Representatives in 2017 to protect Trump.
The revelations at Stone's trial last year illustrated how involved the president was in encouraging his campaign's interest in foreign interference.
In particular, the trial revealed details of a highly contested part of the Mueller report on Stone, specifically what Trump had told him about electoral interference during a car trip to the La Guardia airport.
There is no evidence that the Trump campaign illegally conspired with suspected Russian hackers, but former Trump campaign vice president Rick Gates testified about the July 2016 conversation between Trump and Stone, apparently about what WikiLeaks had aligned with. for fall, before the general election.
"After Mr. Trump hung up on Mr. Stone, what did Mr. Trump say?" Prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky asked Gates.
"He indicated that more information would come," Gates replied.
"It was, in a way, a gift we hadn't been looking for, but it was coming out," Gates added of WikiLeaks releases during the second half of the campaign.
Gates and former Trump chief adviser Steve Bannon emphasized in their testimony at the Stone trial the enthusiasm of the campaign for Russian hacks and the leaks of documents to WikiLeaks dating back to April 2016. The news of the hacks is They first broke up in June 2016, and WikiLeaks began disposing of the stolen documents. in July 2016, on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.
Still, Barr announced after reviewing Mueller's report that he "did not find" that any associate of the Trump campaign was coordinated with Russian interference in the election. When Barr released the 448-page report in April 2019, it contained extensive redactions. Many were marked as redacted because they could cause harm to an ongoing matter, such as the Stone trial, which was scheduled for later that year.
Despite the testimony of Trump's top advisers, Barr's focus on the findings has allowed Trump to proclaim "Collusion-free" and "unobstructed."
The president has come to the defense of Stone after his conviction for lying to Congress about his campaign-time efforts, and Stone is publicly pressing for a presidential pardon before he appears in prison on June 30 to serve a sentence. 40 months.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.