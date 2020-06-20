Muhammad Ali's son says he would hate Black Lives Matters

On the fourth anniversary of his death, Muhammad Ali's only biological son says his father would be against Black Lives Matter, calling the movement "racist" and the protesters "demons."

The legendary boxer and activist has faced racism throughout his life, but Muhammad Ali Jr. says his father would have been sickened by the way the protests turned into violence and looting after the death of George Floyd.

"Don't blow up s – t, don't destroy the place," he told The Post. "You can protest peacefully.

"My father would have said," They are just demons. "My father said that all lives matter. I don't think he agrees.

On the BLM movement, Ali Jr., a Muslim like his father, said: "I think it is racist."

"Not only black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everyone's life matters. God loves everyone, he never highlighted anyone. Killing is wrong, no matter who he is," he said. Ali during an hour-long interview with The Post.

On police brutality, Ali defended law enforcement in general.

"The police don't wake up and think, 'I'm going to kill an n-r today or I'm going to kill a white man,'" he said. "They are just trying to get home to their family in one piece.

Speaking of the murder of Floyd on the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, Ali said: "The officer was wrong to kill that person, but people don't realize there were more images than they showed." The guy resisted arrest, the officer was doing his job, but he used the wrong tactic. "

He agrees with President Trump that Antifa encouraged violence during the Floyd protests and should be labeled a terrorist organization.

"They are no different from Muslim terrorists. Everyone should get what they deserve. They are cheating businesses, hitting innocent people in the neighborhood, tearing police stations and shops apart. They are terrorists, they are terrorizing the community. I agree with the peaceful protests. But the Antifa need to kill everyone on that thing.

Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted him to be peaceful. I would take them all out. ”

A father of two, Ali, 47, lives in Hallandale Beach, Florida, and has struggled to make a living in recent years working as a landscape gardener and construction worker. He previously said that he only receives a monthly allowance of $ 1,000 of his father's estimated $ 60 million estate.

The Greatest had nine sons, Muhammad Jr., eight daughters, and an adoptive son, Asaad Amin, with four wives. Junior was the fourth son of first wife Belinda Boyd, who converted to Islam and is now called Khalilah Ali.

After the retired champion married his last wife Lonnie Williams in 1986, relations between son and father began to deteriorate and, in the last decade of Ali's life, they fell apart completely. Ali Jr. blames his stepmother for the estrangement.

While Ali spent his last days at his property in Scottsdale, Arizona, Ali Jr. lived in a dingy two-bed apartment in Englewood, on the south side of Chicago. He separated from his wife Shaakira shortly after her father's death on June 3, 2016.

Despite strong tensions between the black community and the Chicago Police Department, especially after 17-year-old Laquan McDonald was shot dead in 2014 by a policeman who was later convicted of murder, Ali says the Police never identified him for his skin color and he defends them against charges of institutional racism.

"Not all the police are bad, there are only a few. There are a handful of police officers who are corrupt, they should be locked up, "he said." I never had a bad scene with a police officer. They have always been friendly and protect me. I have no problem with them. "

This, despite being detained and interrogated twice by the TSA under President Trump's travel ban to seven Muslim-majority nations. Ali was released both times.

Instead, Ali goes a step further by calling Black Lives Matter a divisive move.

"It is a racial statement," he said. "He's pitting blacks against everyone else. Racial stuff is starting to happen; I hate that."

Ali said he supports President Trump and that his father, who went to prison for refusing to be recruited during the Vietnam War on the basis of his religious beliefs, would also have done so.

Ali, who was devastated by Parkinson's disease and died at 74, appeared to be politically ambivalent for most of his life, once he supported liberal Democrat Jimmy Carter, but supported the reelection of conservative Republican Ronald Reagan (who only it was backed by 9 percent of blacks.) .

"I think Trump is a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump is not racist, he is for all people. Democrats are racists and not for everyone.

"These (Democratic politicians) who say Black Lives Matter, who the hell are you to say that? You are not even black.

Democrats don't care about anyone. Hillary Clinton doesn't give a shit; she's trying not to lock herself up.

"Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama. … The only one who did what he said he would do would be Donald Trump. "