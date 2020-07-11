Muji is the last retailer to file for bankruptcy

Muji, who sells minimalist decorations, stationery, and clothing, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday in Delaware. The company plans to use the process to emerge with a renewed focus on online sales.

"Muji has felt the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on in-store retail, and as a result, will take this opportunity to refocus our efforts in the United States on key regional markets and e-commerce," said the CEO of Muji Satoshi Okazaki said in an aside Friday statement.

Part of this reorientation will involve closing "a small number" of stores, although Muji currently remains open for business in its recently reopened stores, as well as online.

When a company files for bankruptcy, it does not necessarily mean that the company goes bankrupt. Many use the bankruptcy process to get rid of debt, close unprofitable trades, and focus on profitable strategies.