Muji is the last retailer to file for bankruptcy

Muji, who sells minimalist decorations, stationery, and clothing, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday in Delaware. The company plans to use the process to emerge with a renewed focus on online sales.
"Muji has felt the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on in-store retail, and as a result, will take this opportunity to refocus our efforts in the United States on key regional markets and e-commerce," said the CEO of Muji Satoshi Okazaki said in an aside Friday statement.
Part of this reorientation will involve closing "a small number" of stores, although Muji currently remains open for business in its recently reopened stores, as well as online.
Muji's Chapter 11 filing listed liabilities of $ 50 million to $ 100 million, due to between 200 and 999 creditors.
The company said in its statement that the bankruptcy process "will ensure the future health, growth and viability of the company. Muji is committed to serving its clients in the marketplace and providing high product quality and experience going forward." .