Multiple Dead and Injured in Texas Border Patrol Accident

Seven people died and three were injured when a car they were traveling in crashed while being chased by the Texas Border Patrol early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fatal accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the border city of El Paso after the driver of the four-door sedan did not stop for Border Patrol, according to El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez

The Border Patrol tried to stop the vehicle for not causing a violation, Gomez said.

The driver collided with a semi-trailer that was parked outside a downtown building, KVIA reported.

The three surviving victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, authorities said.

The ages and nationalities of the victims were not immediately known.

