Multiple MLB owners don't want 2020 season to play, reportedly

Several MLB owners are against the idea of ​​having a 2020 season, according to reports.

There are six owners who do not want a season, according to SNY, and The Athletic reported that it could be up to eight or more.

"There are definitely more than eight owners who don't want to play," said one agent.

This report comes after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN on Monday that there may not be a season after a collapse in talks between the teams and the union over how to split the money.

"It is just a mess for our game, there is absolutely no question about it," Manfred said. "It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get over it and that the game returns to the field for the benefit of our fans."

Manfred had said before last week's amateur draft that there would be a season. However, this statement seemed to backtrack on Monday.

"I'm not sure. I think there is real risk; and as long as there is no dialogue, that real risk will continue," Manfred told ESPN. “The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you that I am 100 percent certain that it will happen. "

Major League Baseball players and their union boss responded to Manfred's reversal of whether there would be a season in the midst of a wage fight in a 2020 season shortened by the pandemic.

MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement that the players were "disgusted" by Manfred's comments to ESPN on Monday night.

"The players are upset because after Rob Manfred unequivocally told the players and fans that there would be '100 percent' to a 2020 season, he decided to keep his word again and is now threatening to cancel the entire season," Clark said.

"Any implication that the Players Association has in any way delayed progress on health and safety protocols is completely untrue, as Rob has recently acknowledged that the parties are 'very, very close.' This latest threat is just one further indication that Major League Baseball has been negotiating in bad faith from the start. This has always been about extracting additional pay cuts from players and this is just another day and another bad faith tactic in their ongoing campaign. "

