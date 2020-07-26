Multiple people injured in Utah small plane crash with 6 on board: report

Several people were injured in a small plane crash that occurred in West Jordan, Utah, on Saturday afternoon, which authorities say could have caused several deaths.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Piper PA-32 with six people on board crashed into a backyard, Fox 13 reported in Salt Lake City.

Local police said a person was inside the house and was injured when the plane crashed.

The condition of the others on board the plane was not immediately available, but a police spokesperson confirmed to Fox 13 that the accident may have been fatal to some involved.

One house caught fire as a result of the accident, which damaged a total of three houses. The plane reportedly took off from the South Valley Regional Airport and fell around 1:30 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

According to KSL, several medical helicopters were dispatched to take the wounded to nearby hospitals.

More information is expected to be released once investigators verify it, according to a statement by Allen Kenitzer of the FAA Office of Communications.