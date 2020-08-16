multiple-police-officers-shot-in-texas-after-responding-to-call-at-a-home

(CNN)Three police officers in Cedar Park, Texas, were shot while responding to a call at a home Sunday, according to a tweet from the police department.
The officers are in stable condition at a local hospital, the department said in a later tweet.
The subject is barricaded in a home, the tweet said.
We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.
Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe
— Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020
Several law enforcement agencies are on scene.
Cedar Park is an Austin suburb.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.