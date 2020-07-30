Multiple pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong disqualified from upcoming elections







At least a dozen candidates were disqualified on Thursday, including prominent Hong Kong activist and former 2014 Umbrella Movement leader Joshua Wong.

Others affected included a large number of candidates from more traditional pro-democracy parties, as well as other young activists who cut their political teeth in the protest movement.

On twitter Wong accused the Chinese government of showing "a total disregard for the will of (Hong Kongers)" and trampling on "the last pillar of the city of the disappearance of autonomy."

In a statement, the Hong Kong government said it supported the decisions of returning officers to "invalidate 12 nominees for this year's Legislative Council (LegCo) general election."

He said the candidates had been excluded for failing to respect the Basic Law, Hong Kong's de facto constitution, recently expanded with a new security law imposed on the city by Beijing, which criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion. with foreign forces Several letters released by disqualified returning officer candidates informing them of their decision cited previous opposition to the security law as a reason for the move. "Returning officers are still reviewing the validity of other nominations in accordance with the laws," the Hong Kong government said. "We do not rule out the possibility that more nominations will be invalidated." The news comes amid widespread reports that the government is preparing to postpone the elections, which will be held on September 6, until next year, due to a continued increase in coronavirus cases in the city. It's unclear how the disqualifications will affect this, or if there will be another round of nominations next year if the polls are postponed. In the statement, the Hong Kong government said it "respects and protects the legal rights of the Hong Kong people, including the right to vote and the right to stand for election."





