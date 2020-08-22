multiple-star-explosions-may-have-contributed-to-a-mass-extinction-on-earth

(Newsdio) Simultaneous explosions of stars, called supernovae, may have led to one of Earth’s mass extinctions 359 million years ago, according to new research.

Several global extinction events occurred during Devonian period, which lasted from 359 million to 419.2 million years ago, and ended it as well. The collective events resulted in the loss of 70 to 80 percent of all animal species present during the Devonian, largely affecting marine life.

The beginning of the Carboniferous period, occurred after, lasting between 299 million to 359.2 million years ago.

No single cause has previously been associated with the Devonian extinctions, but new research suggests that multiple supernovae could have caused the drop in ozone levels with the final extinction event that ended the Devonian period.

The research team focused on the boundary between the Devonian and Carboniferous periods because rocks from this time reveal something intriguing. The plant spores contained in them appear as though they were burnt by ultraviolet light. Ozone levels in Earth’s stratosphere also dropped at this time.