multiple-states-say-the-opioid-crisis-cost-american-economy-over-$2-trillion

(CNN) Opioid manufacturers have cost the American economy $2.15 trillion, according to a notice of claim filed in bankruptcy court by nearly every US state and many territories.

The filing was made Monday by New York, 48 other states, Washington, DC, and various other territories against Purdue Pharma and other distributors and manufacturers, according to the New York attorney general. A financial breakdown per state provided in the court filing shows that New York is seeking to claim $165 billion.

An official with knowledge of the filing acknowledges it is not likely anyone will recoup this high dollar figure.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of the painkiller OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in September as part of its plan to settle litigation over the opioid crisis, which is fueled by both illicit and prescription drugs. An estimated 10.3 million Americans aged 12 and older misused opioids in 2018, including 9.9 million prescription pain reliever abusers and 808,000 heroin users.

Purdue has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said in response to the filing that the claims were expected.