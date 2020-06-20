Multiple Yankees employees test positive for coronavirus in Florida

Four members of the Yankees organization in Tampa, Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, several people with knowledge of the situation told The Post.

Two members work at George M. Steinbrenner Field and two have ties to the nearby minor league complex. Members were not identified by name or exact job descriptions, nor was it known when they were evaluated.

The two connected to George M. Steinbrenner Field are non-players and one of the two in the minor league complex is a staff member who has not been on the Yankees' premises for a time.

The job description of the other person connected to the minor league facility is not known.

The Yankees administered tests Friday in Tampa, so there is a chance that the number of positive results will increase. The Yankees made two minor league players test positive for the virus in March, leading to the closure of the minor league camp.

MLB closed spring training in March due to the virus.

