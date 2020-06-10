Munroe Bergdorf hired again by L & # 39; Oreal, three years after being removed for comments on systemic racism







Earlier this month, the British model accused L & # 39; Oreal ( LRLCF ) of hypocrisy after its main retail brand, L & # 39; Oreal Paris, posted a message on its social media accounts after the death of George Floyd saying "talking is worth it."

"Excuse my language but I'm so mad. F ** K YOU @lorealparis. He pulled me out of a campaign in 2017 and threw me at the wolves for talking about racism and white supremacy. No duty of care, no second thought. "Bergdorf wrote.

The black and trans model had appeared prominently in one of the brand's advertising campaigns in the UK before being abandoned.