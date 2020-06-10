Munroe Bergdorf hired again by L & # 39; Oreal, three years after being removed for comments on systemic racism

The black and trans model had appeared prominently in one of the brand's advertising campaigns in the UK before being abandoned.
On Tuesday, the president of the L & # 39; Oreal Paris brand, Delphine Viguier, said in a statement on social media that after an "honest, transparent and vulnerable" conversation, Bergdorf had agreed to join the Diversity Advisory Council and Inclusion of the brand in the United Kingdom.
"I regret the lack of dialogue and support the company showed Munroe at the time of the termination. We should also have done more to create a conversation for change as we are doing now," said Viguier. "We support Munroe's fight against systemic racism and, as a company, we are committed to working to dismantle such systems."
Reconciliation is the latest example of how the protests sparked by Floyd's death are forcing companies to carefully analyze their policies. Floyd died after a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, used his knee to hold the unarmed black man's neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes.
Viguier said in his statement that "3 years ago, Munroe felt silenced by a brand, L & # 39; Oreal Paris, that had the power to amplify her voice."
"I understand much better the pain and trauma behind Munroe's words at the time and the urgency he felt in speaking out in defense of the black community against systemic racism," said Viguier.
Munroe said more companies need to understand their responsibility for diversity and inclusion.
"I hope this reconciliation is proof that we can all find a way to put aside our differences and work together to drive a more progressive, just and equal world," he said in a statement.
CNN has contacted L & # 39; Oreal for further comment.