Murder allegations brought in Oklahoma unsolved case





"Advances in DNA technology are allowing authorities to take a look at these difficult cases," Hunter said. "Just because the cases disappear does not mean that someone should not be held responsible, even after three decades."

Court records do not show whether Wilson has hired an attorney.

In September 1985, Aikman was stabbed to death at a rest stop at Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the statement. The highway connects Oklahoma City and Tulsa, the state's two largest cities.