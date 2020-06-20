Murdered Oakland federal officer mourned at memorial service

Family and friends mourning a federal law enforcement officer who was fatally shot while guarding a US court. USA In Oakland, he made moving pleas on Friday for an end to the violence that disrupted his life, saying the United States needs to overcome discrimination and hatred.

David Patrick Underwood, 53, was remembered as a naturally soft-spoken and talented athlete, a left-handed pitcher in high school who was brave on the mound and graceful on the basketball court.

In life and at work, he was confident but never arrogant, friends and family said in moving tributes. They treated people with dignity and had a deep love for family and the uniform they wore with pride, they added.

He didn't judge people by the color of their skin, but by what was in their hearts, they said.

Local and federal officials joined the two-hour ceremony in Pinole, California, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, at the high school where Underwood was a star baseball player in the 1980s. Wearing facial masks, mourners went into the school theater, where social estrangement was largely ignored, and paid tribute to Underwood, whose body lay in a blue coffin on a gold stand.

Underwood, who was black, was killed on May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland while a large demonstration was taking place near the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We must not become bitter about this horrible injustice. Hate, revenge and violence don't solve anything, "said her older sister Angela Underwood Jacobs, a recent Republican candidate seeking to fill a vacant position in the US district north of Los Angeles.

She added: "We will, we must, as individuals and as a society, overcome discrimination, prejudice, hatred and violence of any kind, whether it be against African Americans or people who wear the uniform in peace, as our brother, to protect and serve and ensure the safety of all. "

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, joined the ceremony to honor Underwood and present an American flag to his family. Governor Gavin Newsom sent a California Highway Patrol officer who presented the family with a California flag.

In another tribute video, Wolf condemned the "senseless cowardly violence" that took Underwood's life.

"Officer Underwood gave his life protecting us and we owe him, his family and colleagues a debt of gratitude that we can never fully pay," Wolf said.

Underwood died from gunshot wounds in a shooting on the night of May 29 as a protest in downtown Oakland that began to sink peacefully into chaos. Underwood and a colleague were working that night as contract security officers for the Federal Protection Service of the Department of Homeland Security.

Federal authorities say the shooter used the protest as cover for the crime. Authorities say Underwood was attacked because he was wearing a uniform.

Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against the Air Force sergeant. Steve Carrillo. Authorities say Carrillo used the same AR-15 style home rifle eight days later to kill a Santa Cruz agent in a hail of gunfire that wounded four other officers. Carrillo faces separate state charges in the June 6 fatal shooting of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

Authorities allege that Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right anti-government "boogaloo" movement and had devised a plan to attack federal law enforcement officials during the Oakland protest.

Colleagues described Underwood as hardworking, highly respected, and conscientious. Friends and family spoke of his hearty laugh, his personal style (it was an elegant dressing room), and his generous heart. When he stopped playing baseball as an adult, he donated to local youth organizations so that he could help children find joy in the sport he loved.

Underwood was the type of man you went to for advice, his older sister said.

"He always said," Angie, believe in yourself. Work hard and ask for what you want, "which is exactly what our mom and dad would have said," Jacobs said in a tribute to his brother. "Now that he's gone, who am I going to call now?"

She added: "A brother, a friend, a mentor, a leader, a good man has been taken from us by mistake."