Murdered Sheriff's Deputy and 2 other officers shot in ambush in California

SANTA CRUZ, California. A Northern California sheriff's officer was killed and two law enforcement officers were wounded Saturday when they were ambushed with gunshots and explosives while chasing a suspect, authorities said.

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said. A second officer was injured and a third officer with the California Highway Patrol was shot in the hand, Hart said.

Gutzwiller "was a beloved figure here in the sheriff's office," said the sheriff.

"Damon showed up today to do his job, to keep this community safe, and his life was taken unnecessarily," said Hart, visibly shocked.

The suspect, Steven Carrillo, 38, was shot during his arrest and was being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Hart said. The Sheriff's Department and the FBI are investigating.

The deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious van. The caller said there were weapons and devices to make bombs inside, Hart said.

When the officers arrived, the truck pulled away and the officers followed. The truck went down an driveway into Carrillo's home, and officers were ambushed by gunshots and explosives after exiting their vehicle.

Gutzwiller was injured and later died in a hospital. Another officer was wounded by gunfire or shrapnel and hit by a vehicle when the suspect fled.

Carrillo attempted to steal a vehicle and was injured while being arrested.

Hart said Carrillo was taken to the hospital for treatment and that he would be charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting shocked Ben Lomond, a town of about 6,000 people hidden in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Resident Kathy Crocker brought a bouquet of flowers to the sheriff's office while Hart gave a press conference on the shooting.

"It just breaks my heart that this keeps happening," he said, when the officers with teary eyes entered the building.