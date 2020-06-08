Murders in New York City, shootings increased last week, report says

Murders and shootings are reportedly on the rise in New York City.

In the one-week period from last Monday to Sunday night, there were 13 murders in the Big Apple compared to five during that time last year, police sources told the New York Post.

There were also 40 shootings, a substantial increase from 24 during that period last year and the highest weekly total in the city since 2015, the sources added.

At least one of the shootings was related to looting and protests sparked by the death of George Floyd by police, the New York Post reports.

A New York City police officer was also randomly attacked and stabbed in the neck last Wednesday while on patrol in Brooklyn, resulting in a fight that caused two other officers to suffer gunshot wounds.

