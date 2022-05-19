If you’re a fan of the first season of Only Murders in the Building, then you’re in for a treat! The new season is coming soon, and it looks like it’s going to be just as exciting as the first. In this teaser trailer, we get a glimpse of what’s to come in the new season. There are plenty of laughs, thrills, and suspense to keep you entertained throughout the entire season.

The storyline of the Only Murders in the Building Season 2

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is still under wraps, but from what we can see in the teaser, it looks like it’s going to be just as thrilling as the first season. So mark your calendars and get ready for another exciting adventure with Only Murders in the Building. Season two premieres soon!

Names of the characters in Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar

Amy Ryan as Jan

Jackie Hoffman

Teddy Coluca as Lester

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny

Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula

Julian Cihi as Tim Kono

Russell G. Jones also played as Dr. Grover Stanley

Ryan Broussard as Will

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Zainab Jah as Ndidi Idoko

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Cara Delevingne to Play Romantic Lead in Only Murders in the Building Episode 2

Cara Delevingne is set to play the love interest of Martin Short’s character in Only Murders in the Building Season two. The model-turned-actress will make her debut in the second season of the Hulu comedy series, which is set to premiere later this year. Delevingne will play the role of Short’s character’s love interest, a “free-spirited and enigmatic woman” named Lily. The news was also announced by Hulu in a press release on Monday. Only Murders in the Building is a comedy series that follows a group of apartment building tenants (played by Fey, Lane, and Short) who are obsessed with solving a murder that also took place in their building. The first season of the show premiered on Hulu last year. It is not yet known when the second season of Only Murders in the Building will premiere, but it is expected to be sometime later this year.

“Only Murders in the Building” has a release date for season 2! pic.twitter.com/ciOzoas8db — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 25, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Examine a chapter from the screenplay for ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy-mystery series that premiered on Hulu last year. The show follows a group of friends who live in the same apartment building and are constantly solving murders that take place in their building. The first season of Only Murders in the Building was a huge success and fans are eagerly awaiting the second season. The Only Murders in the Building season two teaser was recently released and it promises another exciting and hilarious season. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments. Are you excited about the new season? What are you hoping to see?