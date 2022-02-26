If you’re looking for a hilarious new crime-themed show, Murderville is the perfect series for you! This new comedy series follows Terry Seattle and his celebrity guest taking part in a scripted murder investigation without any scripts. Be sure to check out Murderville today!

Recently, Netflix released the full season of Murderville (6 episodes) and the show is quickly becoming a fan favourite due to its cute premise and hilarious cast of characters. Who among them are the five funniest? Check it out below.

1.. Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch keeps a straight face better than any of the actors who shadowed Terry Seattle, only popping a smile once when he hears his code name. But he breaks character in a really distinct way as he and Terry probe the doomsday bunker one of the Worthington triumvirates (Rob Huebel) hides out in. When their gateway sets off an alarm, a man wearing a gas mask and wielding a baseball club runs at them through the gleaming lights and announcing siren. The moment the man looks down, Marshawn tackles him into a sofa and takes his club down.

Maybe this moment was a little bit scripted. But if you take the show’s depiction at face value, it seems like Lynch stopped improvising as an investigator while Huebel got to briefly improvise as one of the numerous people effortlessly banged down by Beast Mode during his time as a running back.

2..Sharon Stone

One of the comic moments of Murderville comes when Terry Seattle takes Sharon Stone to see a corpse whose heart was cut out by the killer. When he notices that the killer took the time to sew the corpse’s chest back over, he admires their work and ponders precisely how they did it, pinching the corpse’s nipples and making bizarre sounds as he pretends to close the chest back over. It doesn’t take long before Stone joins in.

Just put yourself in that corpse’s shoes. You’re an actor who lands a role in new humour with Will Arnett. You may have no lines, but you share a scene with the fabulous Sharon Stone! And then these two idols are pinching you and making absurd noises. The corpse may laugh noticeably, but it’s hysterical and accessible.

3.. Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien goes undercover to investigate Kathy (Alison Becker), the leader of the native chapter of MAMA (Mothers Against Magic Association). As a first-time attendee of the group’s gatherings, O’Brien must share how he first came to honour the threats of magic.

Flexing his late-night muscles, he concocts a ridiculous story on the spot about his childhood ambition to be a stage magician which ended in a 40- minute beating from a group of bullies. Kathy doubts his story and asks what happen to the bullies, to which O’Brien responds, “ They all became senators.” When Kathy demands names, O’Brien reveals that the lead bully was Diane Feinstein. Becker breaks character, laughing so hard she has to turn down to settle herself.

“Theres an ancient saying: success depends upon previous preparation and without such preparation there is sure to be failure. I always remember that quote because of how stupid it is! Preparation is for LOSERS! Dumb luck is where it’s at!”

4..Terry Seattle

When Annie Murphy and Terry Seattle interview an elementary school educator, she has them draw a self-portrait during the discussion. Murphy struggles through several moments in the interview, but when Ms Cortez evaluates their self-portraits it becomes more than Arnett can bear. Ms Cortez holds up a stick figure with some intriguing anatomical opinions while she praises Murphy’s knowledge of biology. Murphy seems like she didn’t expect her drawing to get screen time as she gazes wide-eyed. Meanwhile, Arnett locks his face into one expression and struggles not to laugh.

5.. Conan O’Brien

When Conan O’Brien and Terry Seattle go to interview Captivating Keith’s (George Brown) former assistant at her new waitressing job, they order food to get close to the suspect. Seattle gets the “ Sloppy Jalapenjoes” and slathers O’Brien’s in the red-hot sauce. O’Brien must ingest the incredibly spicy food while asking the interview questions. The first bite seems like it’s more than he can take, but he champions on as Seattle gives him one bite after another. Arnett breaks character a bit as he watches O’Brien endure until the agonized man eventually refuses to eat any more of the spicy sandwich.