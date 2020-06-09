Murkowski ignores Trump's promise to campaign against her: "I can't live in fear of a tweet"

Trump made the threat after Murkowski applauded a statement by former Navy General James Mattis, in which the former defense secretary punished Trump as "the first president in my life not to try to unite the American people" amidst protests nationwide over the police murder of George Floyd as "true, honest, necessary, and backward."

"I made the comments that I made," Murkowski told CNN on Monday. "I support them. Again, I think it is important that we have a president who works to bring people together … And the tone and the words are important."

She added: "I can't live in fear of a tweet. That's where I am now."

Mattis's statement last week came after federal police and National Guard members stifled a peaceful protest outside the White House when Trump threatened to send the US military. USA To quell protests across the country in the wake of Floyd's death.

"We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without it, building on the strengths inherent in our civil society," Mattis wrote. "This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations who bled to death to defend our promise; and to our children."

Mattis's forceful rebuke of Trump also forced other Republicans to respond.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told CNN on Monday that she read Mattis' statement and that "she has a lot of respect for him."

The Maine senator, who is in a difficult re-election, declined to comment on her statement last week, saying she had not read it. She did not elaborate Monday on whether she agreed with Mattis's criticism of the president.
"I already made my comments on the president's actions last week, so I really have nothing more to add," Collins said, referring to his criticism of Trump's handling of the cleanup of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, after Which he visited the nearby Episcopal Church of San Juan to take a picture with a Bible.

Collins has repeatedly declined to say whether he is endorsing Trump's reelection offer.

Still, most Republican senators are rejecting scathing criticism.

"It is the opinion of General Mattis, he is free to express it," Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, told CNN. When asked again if he agreed with any of the criticisms, Johnson said: "All I am going to say about General Mattis is that I respect him. He is a great American. It is his opinion to express it."

Upon leaving the room on Thursday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was silent when asked twice about Mattis's criticism, returned to his office and ignored a journalist's questions.

The reaction reflects how many top Republicans on Capitol Hill have calculated that their fortune in the 2020 election is largely based on Trump's performance at the polls. But Collins has not yet publicly said whether he will endorse the president's reelection bid.

He did not join Trump on his trip to his state on Friday to participate in a roundtable with commercial fishermen in Bangor and then visit a medical equipment manufacturer, Puritan Medical Products, in Guilford.

That decision is part of the difficult balancing act he had to navigate with Trump, who will compete in the state this fall as the state divides his electoral votes. Collins needs the backing of Trump supporters and detractors to win in the Democratic bias.

He is expected to face Democrat Sara Gideon in November.

