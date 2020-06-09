Murkowski ignores Trump's promise to campaign against her: "I can't live in fear of a tweet"







Trump made the threat after Murkowski applauded a statement by former Navy General James Mattis, in which the former defense secretary punished Trump as "the first president in my life not to try to unite the American people" amidst protests nationwide over the police murder of George Floyd as "true, honest, necessary, and backward."

"I made the comments that I made," Murkowski told CNN on Monday. "I support them. Again, I think it is important that we have a president who works to bring people together … And the tone and the words are important."

She added: "I can't live in fear of a tweet. That's where I am now."

Mattis's statement last week came after federal police and National Guard members stifled a peaceful protest outside the White House when Trump threatened to send the US military. USA To quell protests across the country in the wake of Floyd's death.