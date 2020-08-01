Museums compete on Twitter to see who has the best art butt

An international battle of the bums is taking place on Twitter, with museums around the world claiming to have the art with the best funds.
The challenge was set by the Yorkshire Museum in late June.
"IT'S TIME TO #CURATORBATTLE! Today's topic is #BestMuseumBum! This Roman marble statuette depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness! It may have decorated the home of one of Eboracum's wealthiest residents. Has anyone bitten this? OVERTAKE THAT!" the museum tweeted.
Since then, museums around the world have intervened in the battle of the butts.
“We raised your athlete and instead gave you the butt of a drunk fish. If you heard me Made by Pamela Mei Yee Leung, it was part of a work that brought animals and humans together to create mythological creatures with personalities. #BestMuseumBum #CuratorBattle " York Art Gallery tweeted.
The more austere The Victoria and Albert Museum, unsurprisingly, chose a more serious bum, tweeting: "Get a load of this (peach emoji). While the cast of Michelangelo's David caused quite a stir due to its heavily exposed front parts (fig leaf), the real cause of the commotion is actually its rear end. It's so good that we need to take a closer look at #bestmuseumbum "
Other hilarious responses include:
- A photo of an ancient woman with a flat puncture from the Oxford Museum, which said: "You can watch but you can't touch it. If you touch it, I'll start a drama." This feeling was sadly ignored in the case of this figure. “See the shiny, flattened (peach emoji)? That's because people couldn't resist touching his hump. "
- A bee fund from the Grant Museum of Zoology, which celebrated, "In honor of # NIW2020, we present the bumblebee (Bombus sp.) For this week #CURATORBATTLE #bestmuseumbum although floofiest (technical term) you should definitely go to the Bee Hawkmoth (Hemaris tityus) #EntoAtHome #insects #minibeasts".
- Samurai tramps of him Ota Memorial Art Museum in Japan: “How about these SUMO fighter bums in our collections? These bums were painted by Hokusai! #CURATORBATTLE #BestMuseumBum # お う ち で 浮世 絵 "
- Derriere of a hermaphrodite of the Musee Louvre lens: “Our #BestMuseumBum is this! To discover in the Galerie du temps … Hermaphrodites, Roman Roman copy of "Sleeping Hermaphrodites" Circa 130-150 centuries BC Christ @MuseeLouvreLens Pope Pie VI (1775-1778) collection "
- An image of a fly's den in the Rotherham Museum joking: "Will you take me home tonight? Ah, next to that red light of the fire, are you going to let everything hang out? Fat Bottom Flies You make the rock world go round. "