Museums compete on Twitter to see who has the best art butt

An international battle of the bums is taking place on Twitter, with museums around the world claiming to have the art with the best funds.

The challenge was set by the Yorkshire Museum in late June.

"IT'S TIME TO #CURATORBATTLE! Today's topic is #BestMuseumBum! This Roman marble statuette depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness! It may have decorated the home of one of Eboracum's wealthiest residents. Has anyone bitten this? OVERTAKE THAT!" the museum tweeted.

Since then, museums around the world have intervened in the battle of the butts.

“We raised your athlete and instead gave you the butt of a drunk fish. If you heard me Made by Pamela Mei Yee Leung, it was part of a work that brought animals and humans together to create mythological creatures with personalities. #BestMuseumBum #CuratorBattle " York Art Gallery tweeted.

The more austere The Victoria and Albert Museum, unsurprisingly, chose a more serious bum, tweeting: "Get a load of this (peach emoji). While the cast of Michelangelo's David caused quite a stir due to its heavily exposed front parts (fig leaf), the real cause of the commotion is actually its rear end. It's so good that we need to take a closer look at #bestmuseumbum "

Other hilarious responses include: