the 12th monthly Mushaira under BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN was held on 26th Dec. 2022 at MM tutorials in Raichoti, Annamayya District.

Sadr of mushaira Sheen Meem Hashim Taleeq elaborated the ethic of Islam and Miracle of Prophet Muhammad (S A W) and explain that the prophet’s life is the symbol of peace and harmony.

Everyone should follow his preaches and run smoothly our day to day work according to Islam. He continued and said that the genre of shairy has been recited in Arab for so many years and the poetism competition was held before Islam in the place of “Ukaz Mela” later anchor Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI played a key role to run Mushaira with ease and enthusiastic mood Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI, Dr Naqiulla Naqi, Sheen Meem Hashim Taleeq, Gouse Shaad, Niyaz Ahamed Niyaz , Mohammed Ali Sada, Samiulla Rahat, Ismail Fouze, Shafiulla, and Mubeen Taj presented their naath with sweet melody after that felicitation program conducted to Mohammad Ali Sada who had returned from Holi place of Mecca with Shallow and garlands.

Mushaira ended with vote of thanks by Gouse Shaad.

