Bazm Saqi Sokhan Raichoti organized a mushaira in the evening. In which this insignificant also presented his word. Which was presided over by Raziuddin Sahib.Dr. Riaz Mustafa Bukhari participated as the special guest. Congratulations were extended to all the gentlemen whose Nazim E Mushaira was Arif Amini.

Fakhr e Urdu Award to Arif Ameeni :

Arif Ameeni received the award of FAQR E URDU from the society of Bazm e saqi e sukhan for his splendid and spectacular endeavor to promote and popularize urdu for the last three decades. The Founder Bazm Saqi Sokhan appreciated the services of Dr. Imam Qasim Saqi. About fifteen poets named Dr. Imam Qasim Saqi , Sheen Meem Hashim Taleeq , Raziuddin Saheb , Sattar Faizi, Dr. Khaja Peer Muqlis , Mohammed Ali Sada, Niyaz Ahamed Niyaz, Dr. Naqiulla Naqi, Gouse Shaad, Riyaz Buqari Saheb, Aarif Ameeni , Ismail Fouz ,Khadeer Parvez, Samiulla Rahat, and others from different Districts captivated the audience with their best poetry.

Some Snaps of Event: