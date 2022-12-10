The 8th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be served at no charge on Sunday, December 25th… Christmas Day. The dinner is served from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Another aspect of the party to consider is helping our community guests navigate being in a party with people of different customs and orthodox than themselves.
A huge THANK YOU to our Arab American Community and our Muslim Community for hosting the 8th Annual Houston Police Christmas Dinner.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 10, 2022
We can’t say enough about how much your love and support means to us! pic.twitter.com/eXSJQVBvZg
The Community Christmas Dinner is held at the Calvary Baptist Church – Family Life Center. And there is no charge.
Brooks says they will also have pick-up or delivery available. Call 660-707-1040 for delivery sign-up or more information.