The 8th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be served at no charge on Sunday, December 25th… Christmas Day. The dinner is served from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Another aspect of the party to consider is helping our community guests navigate being in a party with people of different customs and orthodox than themselves.

A huge THANK YOU to our Arab American Community and our Muslim Community for hosting the 8th Annual Houston Police Christmas Dinner.



The Community Christmas Dinner is held at the Calvary Baptist Church – Family Life Center. And there is no charge.

Brooks says they will also have pick-up or delivery available. Call 660-707-1040 for delivery sign-up or more information.