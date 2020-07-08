Muslim woman files charges of discrimination after she says a barista at Target Starbucks wrote & # 39; ISIS & # 39; in your cup





Aishah, who asked to be identified by her first name only for fear of her safety, is being represented by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), which filed a charge with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Monday.

The 19-year-old, who is wearing a hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women, told CNN that she felt highlighted by her religious beliefs after watching "ISIS," the acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a terrorist group. known for her radical beliefs and violence, in her glass. It is unclear whether ISIS was capitalized on the cup.

"The moment I saw him, I was overwhelmed by many emotions," Aishah said. "I felt belittled and so humiliated. This is a word that destroys the Muslim reputation around the world. I can't believe that today something like this can be considered acceptable. It is not right.

The incident occurred July 1, at the St. Paul-Midway Target Starbucks, Aishah said. She said she was also wearing a face mask, due to the ongoing pandemic, but said she repeated her name to the barista. She did not spell it.