Muslim woman files charges of discrimination after she says a barista at Target Starbucks wrote & # 39; ISIS & # 39; in your cup

Aishah, who asked to be identified by her first name only for fear of her safety, is being represented by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), which filed a charge with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Monday.
The 19-year-old, who is wearing a hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women, told CNN that she felt highlighted by her religious beliefs after watching "ISIS," the acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a terrorist group. known for her radical beliefs and violence, in her glass. It is unclear whether ISIS was capitalized on the cup.
"The moment I saw him, I was overwhelmed by many emotions," Aishah said. "I felt belittled and so humiliated. This is a word that destroys the Muslim reputation around the world. I can't believe that today something like this can be considered acceptable. It is not right.
The incident occurred July 1, at the St. Paul-Midway Target Starbucks, Aishah said. She said she was also wearing a face mask, due to the ongoing pandemic, but said she repeated her name to the barista. She did not spell it.
"When he asked for my name, I repeated it slowly several times," he said. "There is absolutely no way she could have heard it as ISIS. Aishah is not an unknown name and I repeated it several times."
The employee alleged Aishah at the time that she had not heard the name correctly, according to the charge of discrimination, a copy of which was obtained by CNN.
After requesting to speak to the barista's supervisor, Aishah told CNN that her "concerns were dismissed" and that she was given a new drink and a $ 25 Starbucks gift card before security officers escorted her out of the facilities, depending on the charge.
The supervisor told Aishah that mistakes with customer names sometimes happen, the charge says.
CAIR-MN is calling for the firing of the two Target Starbucks employees involved in the incident.
Aishah said she immediately filed a formal complaint with Target and has yet to receive a response. Target did not immediately respond to CNN's request regarding Aishah's formal complaint.
However, in an email statement to CNN, a Target spokesperson said the retailer wants "everyone who buys from us to feel welcome, valued and respected and we strictly prohibit discrimination and harassment in any way. We are very sorry. this guest's experience at our store and he immediately apologized to her when she made our store leaders aware of the situation. "
"We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act, but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with a simple clarification," the spokesperson said. "We are taking appropriate steps with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not happen again."
Starbucks declined to comment on the incident. A Starbucks spokesperson told CNN by phone that this Starbucks is located inside a Target, which means it is fully operated and operated by Target.
Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, said labeling someone who is Muslim as "ISIS" is "perhaps the most Islamophobic statement you can make toward a Muslim."
"The statement that came out of Target is regrettable," Hussein told CNN. "We now know that this is a bigger problem than just a misunderstanding, because the entire corporation is apologizing for Islamophobia without taking action."
Hussein said CAIR-MN has also asked Target "to initiate another thorough investigation involving Aishah and training its employees in Islamophobia and bigotry."