Must see videos of the week

Contents
A remarkable recovery
Ivan Zaborovsky, a 16-year-old Russian goalkeeper, was training when lightning struck him on July 4. Fortunately, he returned to the field and said, "Things are back to normal."
'Life, uh, find a way'
Meet the "big fish". Scientists in Hungary accidentally created a mixture of two endangered species. But you won't see it in nature soon.
& # 39; Absolutely amazing & # 39;
An Amazon driver brought flowers and a card to a man after learning that he was receiving chemotherapy. And he even came back a week later, just to see him again.
Totally stellar
Could this be more romantic? A New York couple got engaged under a kite and captured the moment in a captive photo.
Not your average paint job
According to International Aerospace Coatings, it can cost an airline between $ 50,000 and $ 300,000 to paint and put stickers on an airplane.