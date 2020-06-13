Mutation Makes Coronavirus More Infectious, Study Suggests

They say more research is needed to show whether the change has altered the course of the pandemic, but at least one researcher who was not involved in the study says yes, and the changes may explain why the virus has caused so many infections in the United States. United. States and Latin America.
It is a mutation that scientists have been concerned about for weeks.
Researchers at the Scripps Research Institute in Florida said the mutation affects the spike protein, a structure on the outside of the virus that it uses to enter cells. If the findings are confirmed, it would be the first time that anyone demonstrates that the observed changes in the virus are of significance to the pandemic.
"Viruses with this mutation were much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system we used," Scripps Research virologist Hyeryun Choe, who helped lead the study, said in a statement.
A more stable spike protein
But Choe and his colleagues submitted their work to William Haseltine, a virologist, biotech entrepreneur, and president of Access Health International. Haseltine believes the findings explain the easy spread of the coronavirus in the Americas.
"It is significant because it shows that the virus can change, it changes for your advantage and possibly for our disadvantage," Haseltine told CNN. "It has done a good job so far of adapting to human culture," he added.
"You can see that in some places it doesn't go very far and in other places it has a picnic."
Dominant strain
"It began to spread in Europe in early February, and when it was introduced to new regions it quickly became the dominant form," they wrote.
But more work was needed to demonstrate that it was not an accident that caused viruses with the D614G mutation to become the most common forms.
Haseltine said the Scripps team demonstrated this in three separate experiments.
"They measured this in three very elegant ways, not just one," he said.
The mutation allows the virus not only to attach to cells more easily, but to enter cells more easily.
When viruses infect, they hijack the cells of their victims and turn them into viral factories, pumping copy after copy of virus. They must first find a way in the cells to do this.
Korber, who has a different analysis under consideration for publication, said "it was nice to see the result," but had no further comment on CNN.
Haseltine said the implications are important. Other researchers hoped that the coronavirus did not prove to be as prone to mutation as other viruses that use RNA instead of DNA as genetic material. The flu, known for its mutations, is an RNA virus.
"It means that we have to be vigilant for constant change," Haseltine said.
"This virus will respond to whatever we do to control it. We produce a drug, we will resist it. We make a vaccine, we will try to avoid it. We stay home, it leaves to find out how to walk longer," he said.