Mutation Makes Coronavirus More Infectious, Study Suggests





They say more research is needed to show whether the change has altered the course of the pandemic, but at least one researcher who was not involved in the study says yes, and the changes may explain why the virus has caused so many infections in the United States. United. States and Latin America.

It is a mutation that scientists have been concerned about for weeks.

Researchers at the Scripps Research Institute in Florida said the mutation affects the spike protein, a structure on the outside of the virus that it uses to enter cells. If the findings are confirmed, it would be the first time that anyone demonstrates that the observed changes in the virus are of significance to the pandemic.

"Viruses with this mutation were much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system we used," Scripps Research virologist Hyeryun Choe, who helped lead the study, said in a statement.