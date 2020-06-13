Mutation shows why coronavirus is such a formidable enemy (opinion)





Almost immediately after the outbreak emerged, researchers began looking for patterns of change among the tens of thousands of sequences in the SARS-CoV-2 viral genome. The search was made possible by the willingness of researchers around the world to upload their data to a common database. The data is open source, which means that anyone with a computer can access and analyze the data.

The alert for a change in the SARS-CoV-2 genome first arose from researchers skilled in the art of deciphering messages encoded in the genome of HIV-1, the virus that causes AIDS. The ability to find meaning in more than a billion bits of such information has been honed by decades of research into the constantly changing genomes of HIV-1, which can make a life-or-death difference in the way the virus responds. to antiviral drugs. Once you know the story that genomes tell, you can choose which medications to use to treat a specific strain of the virus.

Researchers studying the SARS-CoV-2 genome first noticed that one mutation, known as D614G, dominated all the others. It first appeared in February as a rare variant in Europe, before spreading and outperforming other strains in Italy and other countries. The research team quickly identified a single change in the virus's genome. The mutation affects the spike protein on the outer surface of the virus, for which the coronavirus is named (the Latin word corona means "corona" or "halo"). The spike is especially important in the life of the virus, as it is the mechanism that allows the virus to recognize and bind to a host cell before infecting it. The original authors speculated that the change improves the virus's ability to firmly adhere to the mucous membranes of the nose or eyes to begin the infection process.

The original report was greeted with skepticism. Some asked if the dominance of this new strain was the result of an unrelated phenomenon. Since the researchers had only relied on publicly available data and computerized analyzes of the genome, they could not definitively conclude that their idea was the only reasonable explanation for the emergence of the new dominant strain.