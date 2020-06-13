Mutation shows why coronavirus is such a formidable enemy (opinion)

Almost immediately after the outbreak emerged, researchers began looking for patterns of change among the tens of thousands of sequences in the SARS-CoV-2 viral genome. The search was made possible by the willingness of researchers around the world to upload their data to a common database. The data is open source, which means that anyone with a computer can access and analyze the data.
The alert for a change in the SARS-CoV-2 genome first arose from researchers skilled in the art of deciphering messages encoded in the genome of HIV-1, the virus that causes AIDS. The ability to find meaning in more than a billion bits of such information has been honed by decades of research into the constantly changing genomes of HIV-1, which can make a life-or-death difference in the way the virus responds. to antiviral drugs. Once you know the story that genomes tell, you can choose which medications to use to treat a specific strain of the virus.
Researchers studying the SARS-CoV-2 genome first noticed that one mutation, known as D614G, dominated all the others. It first appeared in February as a rare variant in Europe, before spreading and outperforming other strains in Italy and other countries. The research team quickly identified a single change in the virus's genome. The mutation affects the spike protein on the outer surface of the virus, for which the coronavirus is named (the Latin word corona means "corona" or "halo"). The spike is especially important in the life of the virus, as it is the mechanism that allows the virus to recognize and bind to a host cell before infecting it. The original authors speculated that the change improves the virus's ability to firmly adhere to the mucous membranes of the nose or eyes to begin the infection process.
The original report was greeted with skepticism. Some asked if the dominance of this new strain was the result of an unrelated phenomenon. Since the researchers had only relied on publicly available data and computerized analyzes of the genome, they could not definitively conclude that their idea was the only reasonable explanation for the emergence of the new dominant strain.
Until now.
The Scripps Research Institute in Florida answered this question in an unrevised research manuscript published on Friday. The researchers used a fancy set of methods to show that a small mutation stabilized the spike protein, which usually breaks off the virus's surface. "The mutation had the effect of greatly increasing the number of functional peaks on the viral surface," said lead author Hyeryun Choe. "The number, or density, of functional peaks in the virus is 4-5 times higher due to this mutation." The result: each mutant virus particle has an increased ability to infect target cells.
This study clearly shows that the virus is evolving. He also found that the mutation was almost 10 times more infectious in a laboratory than other strains. With genomic analyzes showing that this strain has become the dominant one, the findings could explain why the new coronavirus has spread so much in Europe, the United States, and Latin America.
Does more transmissible mean that the strain is more lethal? Not that we can observe, from now on. From the perspective of the virus and its survivability, it is better to allow infected people to live and spread the virus, rather than die.
Is this the end of the evolution of SARS-CoV-2? Not even remotely. Northeast Chinese doctors have observed that patients in a new group of cases appear to carry the virus for a longer period of time and take longer to test negative. They also found that patients took longer to show symptoms after infection. The virus could be mutating to become more persistent as another way to survive, as those who carry the virus for a longer period have a better chance of infecting others. Understanding the biochemical basis of this change will be fascinating.
Last month, a couple of manuscripts examined variants on one of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins, specified by the orf3b gene, which suppresses part of our immune response to virus infections. A particular variant of orf3b does this more effectively than the original, which can give the virus more time to replicate in the absence of an effective immune response. A sicker patient may be the result.
As of this week, SARS-CoV-2 has infected more than 7.6 million people. That's remarkable for a virus that most likely started with a single person's infection about six months ago. SARS-CoV-2 has now been seven million more likely to adapt to its new human ecosystem, and there are signs that the virus is doing a good job.
We know from our experience with many viruses like HIV-1 and the flu that we are not facing a static enemy. The new coronavirus is changing, as we fight to control the pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 has already proven to be a formidable adversary. While our success today, while possibly limited, is important, we must not lose sight of the long battle against microbes that awaits us.