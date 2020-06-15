My birthday wish for Trump (opinion)

While there is no scientific methodology involved in measuring these tweets, it does provide a snapshot of what is likely fueling findings in a recent CNN poll that Democratic nominee Joe Biden's alleged advantage over Trump was growing. The response to Trump's birthday on Twitter was not a defense of Biden, but a display of dislike and absolute hatred for Trump. For many, the reaction was not about Trump's policies, it was a personal response to Trump's more than three years pitting Americans against each other by fostering bigotry, sexism, and racism.

I explained it this way to Trump supporters who called my SiriusXM radio show asking first: "Do you remember how much you hated Hillary Clinton?" They always reply, "Yes!" Then I say, "Well, double that and that's how much we hate Trump." (I can't actually quantify the level of dislike for Trump, but that does take him home.)

And now, finally, pollsters are asking the right questions to measure what political scientists call "negative partisanship." It's the idea that you're not voting as much for a candidate, but voting to defeat someone you don't like. For years, it was Republicans who effectively wielded this political sword by raising fears of what their opponents were supposed to do if they won the election, from Trump's claim that Hillary Clinton wanted to open the borders to her false statement that Biden wants "remove" police.

But now Democrats, who were inspired by Obama's "hope" message in 2008, were inspired by the need to defeat Trump. The CNN poll, which Trump unsuccessfully demanded that CNN retract and apologize, found that 70% of Trump supporters said their vote would be in favor of Trump rather than against Biden. In contrast, 60% said the main reason for their Biden vote was to express their opposition to Trump.

Do you need more evidence? A recent poll by NPR / PBS / Marist found that Trump's approval rating was 41%, with 55% disapproval. By context, Trump's highest disapproval rating in this survey was 56% in December 2017 during the government shutdown. But worst for Trump is the gap between those who "firmly approve" at 28% compared to those who "strongly disapprove" at 47%.

Obviously, surveys can change. At this point in the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton seemed to be way ahead of Trump.

There is probably not much that Trump can do to change the minds of those who strongly disapprove of him in the next five months before Election Day. His only move, especially considering that our economy is in a recession with the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression, is to try to make people hate Biden more than they hate him. We can expect Trump to try in every possible way to do exactly that.

However, according to current polls, we can expect that on June 14, Trump will celebrate his birthday as a former president, and the United States will be led by a Biden administration.