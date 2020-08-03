My company prohibited non-competition agreements. Here's why others should too (opinion)





Non-compete agreements are clauses embedded in employment contracts that prohibit employees from leaving to join a competitor or start a competitive business. They often include time limitations (for example, two years after departure) and geographic limitations (for example, within 100 miles).

Many people think that non-competitors only affect television personalities or high-level executives with access to company secrets. They assume that these agreements are rarely a problem for most workers. This could not be further from the truth.

Non-competitors impact all levels of the economy, and working-class employees are the most affected, especially those who live outside of big cities with healthy labor markets. In small cities, these deals can severely limit or totally eliminate your ability to seek other job opportunities.

In a survey by the Institute for Economic Policy, almost half of companies reported that they require some of their employees to sign non-compete agreements, and almost a third responded that they required all of their workers to sign one.