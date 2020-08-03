My company prohibited non-competition agreements. Here's why others should too (opinion)

Non-compete agreements are clauses embedded in employment contracts that prohibit employees from leaving to join a competitor or start a competitive business. They often include time limitations (for example, two years after departure) and geographic limitations (for example, within 100 miles).
Many people think that non-competitors only affect television personalities or high-level executives with access to company secrets. They assume that these agreements are rarely a problem for most workers. This could not be further from the truth.
Non-competitors impact all levels of the economy, and working-class employees are the most affected, especially those who live outside of big cities with healthy labor markets. In small cities, these deals can severely limit or totally eliminate your ability to seek other job opportunities.
As CEO of Thumbtack, a company that helps clients find and hire local service professionals, I hear first-hand from plumbers, photographers, and painters who are often stuck waiting for oppressive non-competition deals or forced to move out to get started. your own business. These skilled workers cannot leave an employer to join a competitor that could offer a higher salary or better benefits. This is limiting both their earning potential and their ability to provide value to their local communities.
At Thumbtack, we have chosen to eliminate non-compete agreements for all employees, regardless of location, role, and salary. It is always difficult to see a talented and valuable employee leave for another opportunity, but I see that the freedom of our employees to work wherever they want in the future benefits not only them, but also our industry in general.
The culture of job hunting was one of the many factors that led to the rise of Silicon Valley. Some of the most innovative and prosperous companies were founded by people who were able to leave their company and take risks by starting something new. Everyone should have that ability, no matter what state they reside in.
A real conversation on how to train workers at all levels is long overdue. For too long, companies have claimed to support workers while tying them up in legal contracts that limit their opportunities. If companies want to be pro-workers, ending non-competition agreements for all employees is a good place to start.
Today I call on all my fellow business leaders to stop putting artificial limits on the ambitions of their employees and to immediately ban non-competition agreements for all workers in every state.
All working Americans deserve better. Improving work experience in our country is a complex task, but this factor is totally and directly in our power of change. We can take action now, for workers, for our communities and for the future.