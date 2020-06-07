My friend chose an assisted death in Switzerland. His last wish was to tell you why

The 62-year-old American turned a knob on her IV pole and soon fell asleep for the last time.

I had stayed with her and her husband David in Knoxville, Tennessee, during their last three nights at home before leaving for Basel. And I spoke to her for the last time about 12 hours before she died.

Cindy had been forced to give up high power corporate career at 35 and struggled for decades with a handful of painful illnesses. He spent much of his time searching for new treatments and advocating for medical research, knowing that he could never benefit from his work.

When it was finally clear that no drug could alleviate his intense suffering, he chose voluntary assisted death, a procedure that is not legal in his home state.

Her last wish was that I tell her story, hoping that one day I would help the cause of all Americans to access this type of death with dignity.

"I have worked as a volunteer," she told me on her penultimate day. "It has to mean something. And you're giving me that gift."

We join a shared desire to help the sick

Ours was an unlikely friendship.

When I met her, she was over twice my age, married, Jewish, living in a different state, almost completely confined to her home because of her illnesses. I was in my 20s, single, Christian and trying to spend my free time traveling the world.

But one thing we shared was a diagnosis: myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome (ME / CFS).

After watching a feature-length documentary he had directed on the disease, he somehow obtained my number in early 2017 and called me to request my help with a defense project. "I am your biggest fan," he said.

Over the next two and a half years, fandom became mutual.

She was one of the most inspiring people I have ever met and shed her spirit on me.

With every piece I wrote for CNN, she would send me messages like "Ryan, do you realize how amazing this is? This could be your Pulitzer!"

She suffered from many painful illnesses.

Two main themes emerged from his life story: he suffered frequently, but he was also often on the borders of social change.

When she grew up in the 1960s in Knoxville, Tennessee, she became one of the first girls in town to have a bat mitzvah. Later, she took a gap year in college before it became fashionable, became a vegetarian, and participated in the first AIDS Walk in San Francisco in 1987.

Those themes converged on his choice of death, which he thought might be prophetic as well.

"We have to rethink how we all see death," he told me. "In 10 years, this will be obvious."

After graduating summa cum laude from San Francisco State University in 1984, she worked as an account executive for Cigna, a health insurance company. But she was forced to resign in 1993 for health reasons and returned to her home in Knoxville.

She met the diagnostic standard for a variety of diseases that affect the immune and endocrine systems: ME / CFS, fibromyalgia (which causes severe musculoskeletal pain), and Sjögren's syndrome, a painful immune disorder whose symptoms include dry mouth and dry eyes. He was also diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, which required removal of the thyroid gland at age 28. Thereafter, he needed thyroid medication in order to live.

In his 50s, he developed a rare genetic condition called Hailey-Hailey disease that caused painful blisters on the skin all over his body. Each condition, a terrible disease in itself, accumulates in the next.

"No one knows how sick I am," he said. "It often seems like I'm in hell."

Her experiences living in San Francisco while the gay community was dealing with the early AIDS outbreak helped her speak as an advocate for biomedical research for those diseases. Although he couldn't walk the streets, he accomplished a lot with his laptop, mainly from bed.

She met her husband, David Shepler, at a bridge tournament in 2002. She married him the following October, when she was 46 years old.

He was her partner as she brought together hundreds of patients to form the Hailey-Hailey Global Disease Support Group on Facebook, which offered 24/7 support to patients.

Imran Babar, the scientific director of the Rare Genomics Institute, told me in an email that Cindy had approached her organization with a proposal to test a generic drug in patients with Hailey-Hailey. That work eventually led to a review article in the journal Integrative Biomedical Sciences titled "Could Low-Dose Naltrexone Be an Effective Treatment for Hailey-Hailey Disease?"

He noted that its outreach had prompted the institute to create a working group through which rare disease patients could engage experts to obtain hard-to-find scientific information about their conditions.

"Cindy was a talented communicator, a tireless advocate, a brilliant connector and an inspiration to our organization," said Babar.

Cindy was also a community ambassador for the Open Medicine Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to researching neuroimmune diseases like ME / CFS and Lyme disease.

She said that four or five years ago she began to see that it was still getting worse. She had become almost completely confined to her home. She had not eaten at a restaurant in a year. The forays he took away from home were generally limited to visiting a doctor's office or a hair salon every month or so.

"I have a wonderful husband," she said to me. "My only wish is to have had only one year of good health to enjoy with him."

She didn't want to go where her health was taking her. But if she had to, she was determined to face the moment with courage.

"I'm not going to be one of the statistics of people who gave up," he told me over and over.

Assisted death is illegal in much of America

While constantly researching new medications that could bring you a renewed quality of life, he was also secretly working on his backup plan for death.

One option he considered was trying to convince a doctor to stop taking his thyroid medication in an attempt to qualify for hospice. That could not come to fruition because the doctors did not approve of what would have been a slow and painful death without the medications. And the most direct route, assisted death, was still blocked.

The American Medical Association opposes physician-assisted suicide, arguing that it can do more harm than good. The organization's official ethical opinion states that physician-assisted suicide is "fundamentally incompatible with the physician's role as a healer, would be difficult or impossible to control, and would pose serious social risks."

However, nine US states. USA They allow assistance to die in some way.

Some form of death assistance is legal in Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Six of those laws have been enacted in the past five years.

It is legal by court order in Montana and California.

Lawmakers in Cindy's home state, Tennessee, introduced "right to die" bills in 2017, but never came to a floor vote.

Dignified American death laws tend to require that a person have less than six months to live. That means that even if the Sheplers picked up and moved to a right to die However, Cindy would not have qualified to die because she did not meet the definition of "terminal" required by law.

He did not always feel that the world at large recognized the pain of his illnesses or accepted his decision to end his life. But one person never doubted her. David told me that if he had suffered from all the illnesses Cindy had, he would have been looking for a way out for years.

"She was telling me that her skin felt like it was on fire," David told me, pointing to the days when he screamed in agony and asked if there was a gun in the house.

She said that before bed she said "Why do I have to get up in the morning?" And in the morning it would be, 'Why did I have to wake up?' If he said it once, he said it a hundred times. "

However, Cindy saw hope abroad: Medical assistance for dying is fully or conditionally available in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

She believed that assisted death & # 39; aligned & # 39; with his spiritual compass

For her, the quiet, peaceful death she prayed for was simply illegal in Tennessee.

In their room, David and Cindy showed me a video, made by Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in 2016, in which the South African Nobel Prize winner threw his considerable moral weight behind a proposed assisted death law in the UK.

"Terminally ill people should have the option to die assisted with dignity and compassion," said Tutu. "I hope that when the time comes, I hope that they treat me with compassion and allow me to move on to the next phase of life's journey the way I choose."

Statements like that, Cindy told me, helped her realize that dying assistance "was something that aligned with my spiritual compass."

Cindy requested an assisted death with a organization called Swiss Pegasus Association.

The moment he found his application approved was marked by "ecstatic gratitude and tears of utmost joy," he told me.

She would finally have relief. But she was cautious about telling him a soul. Some of her closest relatives would not know until she left.

I had hoped I could die at home

On the last night of my visit, I sat down with her for an "exit interview." I asked him about regrets. His responses were mundane and profound.

She said she regretted not having children. Fearful that childbirth could further destroy her already fragile health, she had rejected the suitors seeking not only a wife but a mother of her children.

On a lighter note, he said he also regretted not being able to see the end of "The Voice." The winner of the 17th season of the NBC talent search show would not be named until the end on December 17. His death date was scheduled for the day before.

During the semifinals the week before, I sat on the edge of Cindy and David's bed, watching him with them.

melody: Contestant Kat Hammock sang an old gospelmelody: When I die, Hallelujah, little by little,

I will fly away

I'll fly away, oh glory Cindy got out of bed and danced. It was the liveliest thing I'd seen her all week.

She told me that she had put together a playlist for her last hour, which included One Republic's "I Lived", Maroon 5's "Memories" and, of course, "I will fly away."

If Cindy hadn't left this world, I'd tell her that the winner of "The Voice" was country singer Jake Hoot.

She chose to die her way in Switzerland

They flew first class to Zurich. Cindy's body was fragile and each one The added luxury made a difference in whether she felt safe enough to make the journey.

Air travel tortured his body. The dry air in the cabin exacerbated that of his Sjogren. Her skin felt charred by Hailey-Hailey. And even a 10-minute walk in the airport lobby caused post-stress discomfort, a painful feature of ME / CFS. He told me after arriving that he didn't think he would have been physically able to make the return trip.

After arriving in Zurich on Friday, Cindy and David traveled by train to Basel. His time in Switzerland was short, by design.

A doctor came to the couple's hotel room on Sunday to consult with Cindy and write the prescription for the medication that would end her life.

On his last morning, a driver picked up David and Cindy from their hotel at 9:30 a.m., David told me later.

At the clinic, he said they were lying on a bed together, and a doctor placed an IV into him, with a long, thin tube that reached his hand. When she was ready, she told David that she loved him. He thanked the doctor and the assistant who were in the room.

Then he turned the dial.

The drug ran through his veins. Cindy said she was cold. Then he fell asleep.

That day, David wrote to me from Switzerland: "Cindy left at 11:11. She was brave and very grateful. I will always love her."

He also mentioned the story of an 86-year-old Arizona man, George Sanders, who shot and killed his wife after she pleaded with him to do so because of his complications from multiple sclerosis.

Sanders was charged with murder, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, and was eventually sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.

Essentially, Cindy felt that the judge was not criticizing Saunders.

"Cindy sent the judge a letter of thanks," David wrote. "Sometimes I wondered if I would have the chutzpah to perform that 'service' for her if I begged."

For months, I wonder What I could do in a similar situation when I am married.

She wants her memory to be a light to others

In the first days after his death, I couldn't cry. My whole body could only hurt with grief. I felt heavy. Every morning he slept much more than usual.

A friend once told me that when someone we know dies, we are actually mourning the death on our part that only they knew.

I reread notes from my interviews with Cindy over and over again. On a piece of paper, I scribbled a bulleted list of her tips so I could hang it on my wall and see it every day.

In our last conversation, she told me that she was reading Psalm 23 of the Bible, about preparing to walk into the valley of the shadow of death. I thanked him for supporting me during some of my darkest moments.

"You gave it back to me anyway," he said. "I wanted to help him dive into his potential in ways that he may not have been able to see yet."

He also reviewed a response from his interview days earlier about his decision to raise children: "I know if I could have had a son like you, I would have."

She also had a message for the world on that last phone call.

"Don't you dare let anyone say I lost hope," he said. "Because I didn't. There really is nothing that can be done right now."

Two days after his death, I learned that a story I wrote in my soul had been ranked as the CNN story with the highest readership share of 2019, and the third highest among all our competitors.

Congratulations came from my boss, my boss's boss, and my boss's boss. It wasn't the Pulitzer Prize that Cindy had predicted, but she felt close.

It was only then that I choked. For the first time since Cindy died, tears fell from my eyes because I realized that I couldn't tell anyone that I'd been happier about it.