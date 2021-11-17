Isekai Life is a Japanese book. The author’s name is Shinkoshoto and the illustrator’s name is Huuka Kazabana. Isekai Life tells a story about a boy who lives in another world. It started being put on the internet in October 2017. It was later bought by SB Creative, who have released it under their GA Novel label.

A manga adaptation is something that has been made into a comic or a picture. This manga is called “Ponjea” and it was made by “Square Enix”. They published their manga in an online magazine, which is called Manga UP!. It has been collected in thirteen volumes so far. A manga is a type of book that is made in Japan. It has a lot of drawings and stories. It’s licensed to be sold in North America by Square Enix, which is a company that makes games and apps. A TV show based on the manga will start soon.

When is the expected release date for My Isekai Life?

Details about an anime adaptation of “My Isekai Life” first came out this year. But besides announcing it, there was not much information given about when it will be released.

But now we have a window of when the anime is coming. The anime is planned to be released in 2022. We still do not know exactly what month it will come out, but we have a better idea now.

My Isekai Life is a show. At the beginning of this year, we saw an animation of the protagonist for the first time. But it won’t premiere at the beginning of the year, because it’s been months since we’ve seen them.

There is a good chance that this series will debut in the spring or summer of 2022. The wait for fans won’t be too long. In December 2021, Square Enix Manga & Books will release the official English version of the manga. This should help to soften the wait for when this anime airs.

What is the plot of My Isekai Life?

Based on what the My Isekai Life anime’s website says, it is not very different from the original story. The beginning of the story is about Yuji being sent to a fantasy world where he can’t do anything until he becomes a tamer.

Yuji is the protagonist. He has magic that means he can tame creatures. The animals can then learn a lot of magic in a short time, so he becomes a powerful sage too. The anime will probably explore how Yuji comes to grips with achieving so much power in such little time.

The light novel series includes Yuji going on quests. Fans will see some of his key adventures from the novels in animated form, including when he encounters Dryad, talks with his animal companion wolf, and takes on threats like dragons. The series could also explore how and why he is transported into this fantasy world in the first place.

Yuuji Sano is a person who works at an organization that is too hard on its employees. But after he took some more time to work at home, there was a message on his laptop saying: “You have been summoned to an alternate world.” It was like a game; it had bars and experts.

Yūji tames a slime monster and then he becomes a tamer. Then, he gets an alternate job- sage. He starts to get magic powers because he follows the weakest of all monsters-slime.

Who are the characters of My Isekai Life?

Square Enix

So far, Isekai Life has only revealed the main character who is featured in the original light novel series. This character’s name is Yuji Sanno.

YUJI works at a company that the Japanese call a “black company”. These companies take advantage of their employees and have them work so much.

Yuji’s life changes. He leaves the old life but becomes a new person in this other life. He is now powerful because he can use magic.

No other characters besides Yuji have been revealed for the anime just yet. But given his adventures in light novels and manga, we can be sure that he is not alone.

If the anime is based on the stories then we could see Yuji’s wolf companion. We also might see the hero meet Dryad, a forest spirit, in one of his adventures.

